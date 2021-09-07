9/11 anniversary: Twenty years later

Smoke rises over the New York skyline after the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001.(Hiro Oshima / WireImage ) By Los Angeles Times Staff Sep. 8, 2021 3 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 CaliforniaFor Subscribers ‘It’s always there’: Family of soldier killed in Afghanistan in 2010 still wrestles with loss Kenny Necochea Jr., 21, was killed by suicide bomber in Kandahar in 2010. Almost 11 years later, the pain is still raw. 2 Books It’s been 20 years. Long enough to name the most memorable novel about Sept. 11 What is a ‘9/11 novel,’ and what makes one endure? Rereading this micro-genre reconnects one critic to a time of terror, empathy and humanity. 3 Television Ali: 20 years after 9/11, an American Muslim recalls the costs of war you didn’t see on TV From ‘Shock and Awe’ to the death of Bin Laden, U.S. networks treated the war as a distant spectacle. Overseas, it was brutally, frightfully close. 4 California Column One: Muslim youth in America — A generation shadowed by the aftermath of 9/11 A generation of American Muslims has grown up in a world in which one terrible day changed their country. Visibility makes young women wearing hijabs especially vulnerable.