Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats’ Plan B for Dreamers and other immigrants

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, left, works beside Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6.
By Jennifer HaberkornStaff Writer 
WASHINGTON — 

The Senate parliamentarian dealt a second blow to immigration advocates who are hoping to secure a path to citizenship in the Democrats’ social spending bill, ruling Wednesday that a second policy proposal would not comply with Senate rules, according to a document obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Democrats wanted to change the immigration registry, a once-obscure part of immigration law that allowed certain people in the country for decades to apply for citizenship, to be updated to include more recent arrivals. The parliamentarian said changing the date of entry would not be allowed in the bill.

The proposal was not the only alternative Democrats have been pursuing with the parliamentarian, according to a source familiar with the process. Democrats are continuing to pursue other measures.

