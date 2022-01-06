Photos: A look at Washington, D.C., one year after Capitol insurrection

President Biden on Thursday forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s election “big lie” that sparked the deadly breach of the Capitol by his supporters and continues to motivate deep national division. Biden marked the anniversary of the insurrection by declaring he will stand and fight for “the soul of America.”
“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”
The president and congressional Democrats started the day in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.
Get our Essential Politics newsletter
The latest news, analysis and insights from our politics teams from Sacramento to D.C.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.