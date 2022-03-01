Live video and analysis: Biden’s State of the Union address

Join Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Stokols for a livestream of President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Stokols will be joined by members of Congress, experts and Times reporters for analysis and commentary on what’s at stake for California and the country.

The speech will take place at 6 p.m. Pacific (9 p.m. Eastern).

Biden’s address comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows last week’s announcement by the president of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.

After Biden’s address, GOP leaders have tapped Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to give the party’s rebuttal in Des Moines.

