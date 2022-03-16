Watch live: Ukraine’s Zelensky asks Congress for more supplies to fight Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks Congress on Wednesday for an urgent round of financial support and more weaponry to assist his country stave off an all-out invasion by Russia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) invited Zelensky to address lawmakers by video.

Zelensky, who has won worldwide praise for his resistance in the face the Russian onslaught, addressed the Canadian parliament on Tuesday. After days of communicating directly with foreign heads of state, Zelensky has rolled out a new strategy to go directly to foreign legislatures and, because those addresses are broadcast to the public, directly to the international public.

Zelensky, who is in Kyiv, is scheduled to speak to Congress at 6 a.m. Pacific time.

The Ukrainian leader wants the U.S. government to send more financial aid, impose stiffer sanctions on Moscow and get more aggressive in both arming and defending Ukraine. The Biden administration has rebuffed his requests for fighter jets and the imposition of a no-fly zone over the country. It believes such actions could escalate the conflict.

Zelensky’s address — the first virtual presentation from a foreign leader to Congress — will undoubtedly will put new pressure on the administration.

As the war has unfolded, Congress’s prodding of the White House has worked. It was Congress that pushed the White House to ban the importation of Russian oil, a prohibition Biden announced only after it became clear Congress would have done so without him.

Biden is scheduled to address the nation from the White House at 8:45 a.m. Pacific.