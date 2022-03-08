Evacuations begin from two Ukrainian cities as refugee numbers hit 2 million

Residents of two besieged Ukrainian cities began evacuating through designated safe corridors Tuesday despite unease over whether Russian bombing could resume without warning.

The civilians leaving their homes in Sumy and Mariupol joined a startling exodus from Ukraine that has now surpassed 2 million people in less than two weeks, the United Nations said. Relentless Russian assaults have led to snowballing humanitarian crises and a rush to flee Europe’s biggest land war in 75 years.

Whether the shelling and airstrikes will pause long enough to allow out all those who want to escape remains to be seen. Two previous agreed-upon cease-fires quickly collapsed, forcing thousands of people to scurry back to their homes or shelters in cities where drinking water, power, communications and the supply of food and medicine have been disrupted.

And there was no relief for beleaguered areas not covered by the deal to set up so-called humanitarian corridors. The city of Mykolaiv reported new attacks from Russian forces trying to conquer Ukraine’s southern coast, to choke off crucial access to the Black and Azov seas.

Advertisement

People flee the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been pounded by invading Russian forces. (Associated Press)

The evacuations from Sumy and Mariupol started Tuesday morning after Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed on exit routes. Video showed refugees boarding buses in Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine, near the Russian border, with a significant population of foreign students; residents could choose to head south, to the town of Poltava, or to Russia.

From Mariupol, a strategic southeastern port city that has been surrounded and pounded for days by Russian troops, buses were given the green light to travel northwest to Zaporizhzhia or to Russia. An estimated 200,000 of the city’s 430,000 residents are trying to flee desperate conditions that have included accounts of doctors performing emergency procedures without painkillers or antibiotics in hospitals struggling to source basic drugs.

“It’s seven days without any utility, without water, heat,” Mariupol’s deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, told the BBC. “People want to find something to eat, and it’s difficult.”

Orlov said the constant Russian shelling and rocket fire had destroyed schools, blood-donation stations and other civilian infrastructure, and made it impossible for people even to collect and count the dead.

Kyiv and Moscow were reportedly negotiating other safe passageways, including out of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which, like Mariupol, has come under sustained attack as a prized Russian target. Both Ukrainian and Western leaders had lambasted Moscow’s offer Monday of evacuation corridors leading to Russia or its ally Belarus, calling it a cynical move that would deliver refugees to the countries that drove them from their homes in the first place. Belarus served as a launch pad for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from the north.

In Kyiv, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that he was staying put to lead his people and to try to secure their safety.

World & Nation Full coverage of the war in Ukraine Russia’s war in Ukraine is causing a European refugee crisis on a scale not seen since World War II and raising fears of a return to Cold War-era dynamics.

“Right to life for everyone — that is what we are fighting for in Ukraine,” he said Tuesday in one of his frequent video addresses.

Residents and Ukrainian soldiers are bracing for an onslaught on the capital by the huge column of Russian tanks and armored vehicles that have apparently stalled just north of the city. Western officials believe that the convoy has been plagued by logistical problems, including a shortage of fuel, but that it is trying to regroup to either lay siege to or mount a huge offensive against the city.

The Ukrainian military said a Russian general was killed in an attack on the convoy, but the claim could not be independently verified. Moscow has not commented.

In Irpin, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, the opposing forces traded artillery and mortar fire even as civilians continued to evacuate the area. Russian troops have taken over part of the town, which lies on a vital pathway into Kyiv.

The mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, said on his official Facebook page that the Russian “occupiers” had delivered a message threatening him and telling him to surrender. “I’m surprised that these monsters still haven’t understood — Irpin doesn’t give up,” he wrote.

With the invasion into its 13th day, the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers are expected to hold the highest-level meeting between the two sides Thursday in Turkey. Three rounds of talks by lower-level representatives, the most recent of them on Monday, have seen some progress on humanitarian concerns, but there has been no indication of any political retreat on either side that would end the armed hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to carry out his “special military operation” to the end, with only complete Ukrainian capitulation to his demands sufficient for him to stop the fighting. He says Ukraine must “de-militarize,” root out the alleged “neo-Nazis” in its leadership — though Zelensky is Jewish — and pledge never to try to join NATO or the European Union.

Kyiv, along with its Western supporters, dismisses those demands as rooted either in fantasy or in an unacceptable denial of Ukraine as a sovereign nation that enjoys the right to decide its own fate and its relationships.

“Every country should have its sovereignty respected,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said during a visit to Estonia on Tuesday. “Every country deserves to be able to make its own choices about its future, policies, with whom it will associate. And that’s what’s at stake when it comes to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.”