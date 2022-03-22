Advertisement
Hillary Clinton tests positive for coronavirus; Bill Clinton is quarantining

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Clinton
Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at President Biden’s inauguration in 2021.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
NEW YORK — 

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for the coronavirus with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential nominee said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get the vaccine, including booster shots.

Former President Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

