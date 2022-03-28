Jan. 6 committee to pursue contempt charges against Trump aides

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee will move Monday to hold former President Trump aides Dan Scavino Jr. and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas to provide testimony and documents for its investigation.

The committee is examining Navarro and Scavino’s roles in efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss. Navarro, a former trade advisor, reportedly worked closely with former Trump campaign manager Stephen K. Bannon in the final days to push a scheme that would block certification of election results on Jan. 6. Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff, was one of Trump’s closest confidants.

The full House will then need to vote before the matter is referred to the Justice Department for possible criminal charges.

President Biden recently rejected an attempt by Scavino to assert executive privilege to avoid testifying before the Jan. 6 select committee, according to a letter included in the documents the committee will use to hold Scavino in contempt. The documents also detail a monthslong attempt to get the former aides to testify.

The House has voted to hold several former Trump officials in contempt for failing to comply with its investigation. The Justice Department has pursued criminal charges only for Bannon, a case that is scheduled to go to trial in July.