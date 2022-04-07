Advertisement
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for coronavirus

President Joe Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2022.
President Joe Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2022. Watching from left are Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Annette Taylor, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says.
(Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
By Jennifer HaberkornStaff Writer 
WASHINGTON — 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the latest in a string of high-ranking officials in Washington to receive the diagnosis this week.

Pelosi is asymptomatic, according to her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

The diagnosis came Thursday morning, one day after Pelosi appeared at the White House with President Biden as he signed a postal reform bill. She huddled with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and nearly a dozen other lawmakers behind Biden as he signed the bill. None of them were masked at that time although Pelosi had a mask in her hand.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said. “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Pelosi, who is second in the presidential line of succession, is the most senior official in the line to announce a positive COVID test this year.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris’ communications director tested positive, the second close contact of the vice president to become infected in less than a month. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive in March.

Earlier this week, Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland and Gina Raimondo, the secretary of Commerce, announced positive test results. Reps. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), Scott Peters (D-San Diego), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) did also.

Many of the diagnoses came following the officials’ attendance at Saturday night’s Gridiron dinner, a traditional white-tie gathering of reporters and politicians.

Jennifer Haberkorn

Jennifer Haberkorn covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from Washington since 2005, spending much of that time roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Before arriving at The Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered Congress and local business news for the Washington Times. Haberkorn is a native of the Chicago area and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

