Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Travelers enter a security line at an airport.
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday. A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(David Goldman / Associated Press)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and travel hubs, officials said Wednesday.

It came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week.

A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa, Fla.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

The agency said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate would remain necessary, adding that it believes the mandate is “a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

