What to know about California’s congressional races in the 2022 primary election
California voters in 2022 will elect 52 members for its delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Some of the district contests are expected to be among the nation’s most hard-fought — and expensive — as the Republican Party aims to take back control of Congress.
In the Tuesday primary, the two candidates who receive the most votes move forward to the fall election, no matter their party affiliation; in most districts, the battle in the November general election will be between a Republican and a Democrat.
In California, the Democratic Party currently holds 42 seats and the GOP represents 10. (One seat is vacant until a special election Tuesday fills it). But in some districts, seats have flipped between parties in recent elections, particularly in the one-time conservative strongholds of Orange County.
With the congressional map redrawn after the most recent census, some races have been upended, with candidates choosing to run in new districts or remaining in less secure ones, and a few opting out altogether. The state is losing a seat for the first time in its history because of slowing population growth.
Reading list:
The top two vote getters — regardless of party — in the June primary will move on to the November election.
Why is O.C. Republican Rep. Young Kim suddenly spending more than $1 million in her primary?
GOP Rep. Young Kim is running in a new, more conservative Orange County district. Her sudden spending reflects new challenges posed by redistricting.
Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) infuriated Central Valley conservatives when he voted to impeach Trump. But Trump is silent on Valadao’s reelection bid.
The Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe vs. Wade may sway college-educated women’s votes in key congressional races in places like Orange County.
Abortion activists on both sides were preparing for an election battle, but the leak of Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe vs. Wade has sped up plans.
History is not on Democrats’ side in the upcoming midterm elections. The party is also hampered by issues over which it has little control.
Nearly one-third of state’s districts in Congress would have Latino majorities under independent commission’s plan. The new map also endangers some GOP incumbents.
Charges of racism and red-baiting in race for congressional seat created to elevate Asian Americans
The race between Rep. Michelle Steel and Jay Chen in a congressional district drawn to empower Asian Americans now features charges of racism, sexism and red-baiting.
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia vie for a newly drawn congressional district seat.
It’s been 20 years since a Black man represented California in Congress. Three candidates hope to change that.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom reports having nearly $25 million in the bank.
Former Rep. Harley Rouda suspended his congressional campaign Monday, averting an Orange County showdown with Rep. Katie Porter, a fellow Democrat.
The controversial San Joaquin Valley congressman has served in the House since 2003.
More guides to the election:
California’s 2022 primary election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, the Legislature and Congress, as well as local contests.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.