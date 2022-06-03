Advertisement
What to know about California’s congressional races in the 2022 primary election

Photo illustration of U.S. Capitol building with blue clouds.
By Times staff
California voters in 2022 will elect 52 members for its delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Some of the district contests are expected to be among the nation’s most hard-fought — and expensive — as the Republican Party aims to take back control of Congress.

In the Tuesday primary, the two candidates who receive the most votes move forward to the fall election, no matter their party affiliation; in most districts, the battle in the November general election will be between a Republican and a Democrat.

In California, the Democratic Party currently holds 42 seats and the GOP represents 10. (One seat is vacant until a special election Tuesday fills it). But in some districts, seats have flipped between parties in recent elections, particularly in the one-time conservative strongholds of Orange County.

With the congressional map redrawn after the most recent census, some races have been upended, with candidates choosing to run in new districts or remaining in less secure ones, and a few opting out altogether. The state is losing a seat for the first time in its history because of slowing population growth.

Reading list:

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 05: The U.S. Capitol Building, photographed on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. After months of negotiations between progressives and moderates, House Democrats hope to hold votes on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and social spending bill on Friday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

California congressional races to watch in the June primary

The top two vote getters — regardless of party — in the June primary will move on to the November election.

AGOURA HILLS, CA-APRIL 22, 2022: U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, left, and Governor Gavin Newsom attend the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Groundbreaking Ceremony, held near the location of the future wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills. Spanning over ten lanes of the 101 freeway, when complete, the crossing will be the largest in the world, the first of its kind in California and a global model for urban wildlife conservation. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The suspense in California’s June 7 primary election is in races far down the ballot

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Members of the House Republican leadership held a news conference to discuss the GOP's agenda after a caucus meeting. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Why is O.C. Republican Rep. Young Kim suddenly spending more than $1 million in her primary?

GOP Rep. Young Kim is running in a new, more conservative Orange County district. Her sudden spending reflects new challenges posed by redistricting.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., is interviewed in his Longworth Building office on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

California Rep. David Valadao voted to impeach. Can he keep his seat if Trump stays quiet?

Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) infuriated Central Valley conservatives when he voted to impeach Trump. But Trump is silent on Valadao’s reelection bid.

Seal Beach resident Danielle Sams stands in front of the city's pier.

Galvanized by abortion fight, Orange County women could upend congressional races

The Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe vs. Wade may sway college-educated women’s votes in key congressional races in places like Orange County.

A crowd gathers outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday after a purported leak says that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned on May 3, 2022. In a leaked initial draft majority opinion - obtained and published by Politico, and authenticated by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey should be overturned, which would end federal protection of abortion rights across the country.

‘Barreling at us.’ Leaked Supreme Court draft turbocharges abortion activism for midterms

Abortion activists on both sides were preparing for an election battle, but the leak of Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe vs. Wade has sped up plans.

President Joe Biden meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democrats face a tough slog in midterm battle to keep Congress

History is not on Democrats’ side in the upcoming midterm elections. The party is also hampered by issues over which it has little control.

Latino political power is a big winner in California’s new congressional map

Nearly one-third of state’s districts in Congress would have Latino majorities under independent commission’s plan. The new map also endangers some GOP incumbents.
22nd Congressional District candidate in the central valley, Lourin Hubbard

Meet the young, ambitious Black man who wants Devin Nunes’ old House seat

From left; Rep. Mike Garcia, former Assembly member Christy Smith and combat veteran John Quaye Quartey

Democrats battle to take on vulnerable California Republican Rep. Mike Garcia

From L-R, Jay Chen, Michelle Steele

Charges of racism and red-baiting in race for congressional seat created to elevate Asian Americans

The race between Rep. Michelle Steel and Jay Chen in a congressional district drawn to empower Asian Americans now features charges of racism, sexism and red-baiting.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.

Prominent Latino Democrats fight over rare open California congressional seat

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia vie for a newly drawn congressional district seat.

Carson, CA - October 25: California state Sen. Steven Bradford speaks at a press conference, with Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes and members of the Carson City Council, discussing the City's response to the continuing foul odor looming over the city, in Carson, CA, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The Carson City Council urged Los Angeles County and Governor Newsom to each issue a proclamation of emergency. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Democrats seek to end California’s drought of Black congressmen

It’s been 20 years since a Black man represented California in Congress. Three candidates hope to change that.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters during his weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot. McCarthy claims the investigation is not legitimate and accuses the panel of “abuse of power.” (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

California Reps. McCarthy, Pelosi, Porter and Schiff among nation’s biggest fundraisers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reports having nearly $25 million in the bank.

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif., speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rouda, who was planning to run against Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Steel said on Twitter that he would "evaluate all the options" after Democrat Rep. Katie Porter jumped into the district, a statement that didn't preclude he might drop out. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)

Harley Rouda opts out of battle with fellow Democrat Katie Porter for Orange County seat

Former Rep. Harley Rouda suspended his congressional campaign Monday, averting an Orange County showdown with Rep. Katie Porter, a fellow Democrat.

Rep. Devin Nunes' lawsuit against Twitter and others is one of six active lawsuits he has filed. In each one, he alleges people have defamed him, conspired to harm his reputation or both.

California Rep. Devin Nunes leaving Congress to head Trump social media group

The controversial San Joaquin Valley congressman has served in the House since 2003.

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: "I VOTED" stickers for voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 primary election?

California’s 2022 primary election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, the Legislature and Congress, as well as local contests.

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Vote center lead Rachel Hadlock-Piltz, prepares "I VOTED" stickers for voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. "I really enjoy this part of the job," Rachel said. Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

How to vote in the 2022 primary election in California

Illustration of the California map with a ballot icon

Where to vote in Southern California

Illustration of a voting box surrounded by coins that depict some of the biggest issues voters will be considering.

L.A. Times electoral endorsements for 2022

photo illustration of an arrow flowing into a ballot drop box

Your guide to California’s 2022 primary election

