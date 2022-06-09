Photos: Summit of the Americas puts Los Angeles in the spotlight

Los Angeles welcomed leaders to the Summit of the Americas this week, the first time the U.S. has hosted this event since 1994.
President Bident took the stage at Microsoft Theater to open the summit Wednesday saying, “As we meet again today, in a moment when democracy is under assault around the world, let us unite again and renew our conviction that democracy is not only the defining feature of American histories, but the essential ingredient to Americas’ futures.”
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced earlier in the week that he would skip the summit because the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were not invited, and instead sent his foreign minister.
The leaders of Bolivia, Guatemala and Honduras are also not attending — dealing a blow to Biden’s efforts to reassert U.S. leadership in the region on economic cooperation, migration and climate change.
