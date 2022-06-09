Photos: Summit of the Americas puts Los Angeles in the spotlight

Los Angeles welcomed leaders to the Summit of the Americas this week, the first time the U.S. has hosted this event since 1994.

President Bident took the stage at Microsoft Theater to open the summit Wednesday saying, “As we meet again today, in a moment when democracy is under assault around the world, let us unite again and renew our conviction that democracy is not only the defining feature of American histories, but the essential ingredient to Americas’ futures.”

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced earlier in the week that he would skip the summit because the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were not invited, and instead sent his foreign minister.

The leaders of Bolivia, Guatemala and Honduras are also not attending — dealing a blow to Biden’s efforts to reassert U.S. leadership in the region on economic cooperation, migration and climate change.

President Biden welcomes attendees to the Summit of the Americas at Microsoft Theater. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to a child during a side trip from the Summit of the Americas to tour the Dream Big Children’s Center in Monrovia. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Residents and staff of a nursing facility huddle around a window to catch a glimpse of Vice President Kamala Harris as she enters the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor to host a roundtable with faith leaders on reproductive healthcare rights. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the CEO summit at the the Summit of the Americas at the InterContinental Hotel. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Police and protesters on the street outside Microsoft Theater as the Summit of the Americas gets underway. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, walk the red carpet at Microsoft Theater on the opening day of the Summit of the Americas. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

A truck driver honks his horn in support of a Migration and Human Rights for the Americas rally targeting world leaders meeting in Los Angeles as part of Summit of the Americas in downtown Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Summit of the Americas opening session at Microsoft Theater. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was joined onstage at Microsoft Theater by children carrying flags of Western Hemisphere nations to welcome attendees to the Summit of the Americas. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)