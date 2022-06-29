Advertisement
Covering Kamala Harris Covering Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris creates new uncertainty about Biden’s plans for reelection

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday created new uncertainty over President Biden’s reelection plans.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Noah Bierman
Erin B. Logan
WASHINGTON — 

Vice President Kamala Harris created new uncertainty Wednesday about President Biden’s intentions to run for reelection in 2024, pulling back from a definitive statement she had made earlier in the week.

“The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together,” Harris told a Times reporter as she prepared to depart for California aboard Air Force Two.

Advisors had told the reporter that Harris wanted to come to the back of the plane to clarify what she told CNN on Monday. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris was asked about speculation that Biden would not run and about her own potential candidacy.

“Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate,” Harris said Monday. “Full stop.”

The deliberate clarification is certain to raise questions about Biden’s intentions, which have been the subject of speculation since the 2020 election. Biden, 79, is the oldest president in American history.

Noah Bierman

Noah Bierman covers the White House in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the paper’s national desk.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

