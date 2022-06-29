Vice President Harris creates new uncertainty about Biden’s plans for reelection

Vice President Kamala Harris created new uncertainty Wednesday about President Biden’s intentions to run for reelection in 2024, pulling back from a definitive statement she had made earlier in the week.

“The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together,” Harris told a Times reporter as she prepared to depart for California aboard Air Force Two.

Advisors had told the reporter that Harris wanted to come to the back of the plane to clarify what she told CNN on Monday. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris was asked about speculation that Biden would not run and about her own potential candidacy.

“Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate,” Harris said Monday. “Full stop.”

The deliberate clarification is certain to raise questions about Biden’s intentions, which have been the subject of speculation since the 2020 election. Biden, 79, is the oldest president in American history.

