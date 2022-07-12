Jan. 6 rioter Stephen Ayres to testify before House committee

Stephen Ayres, an Ohio man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to testify Tuesday to the congressional committee investigating the attack. Ayres pleaded guilty last month to charges related to his actions on Jan. 6 as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

According to the charging document , a member of Ayres’ family tipped off investigators to his involvement in the assault on the Capitol. Prosecutors alleged that Ayres posted his activities on Jan. 6 on Facebook later that same day. In a video viewed by federal investigators, Ayres, alongside two other people, identified himself by name and described his actions inside the building

“Ayres stated that the ‘fake news’ would not accurately report on what happened at the Capitol but that they had ‘seen it all’ and they ‘got footage all over the place on the Capitol,’” prosecutors allege.

In an affidavit, prosecutors claim that on Jan. 2, 2021, Ayres also called on others to join in what he said would be a historic moment.

“History is being made right in front of your eyes!” Ayres allegedly wrote on Facebook. “When your grandchildren ask ‘Where were you when………..happened?’ What’s your answer going to be?”

According to the affidavit, Ayres’ post also included references to former President Trump calling on his followers to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.