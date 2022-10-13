White House aide: Trump said, ‘I don’t want people to know that we lost’

After the Supreme Court rejected then-President Trump’s election challenge cases, he flew into a rage and insisted that his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “figure it out,” according to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Trump “had said something to the effect of, ‘I don’t want people to know that we lost Mark, this is embarrassing, figure it out, I don’t want people to know that we lost,’ ” Hutchinson recalled during video testimony played during Thursday’s Jan. 6 select panel hearing.

Trump kept repeating that he didn’t “want people to know that we lost,” Hutchinson said, adding that the president was “fired up” and “raging” after learning of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Hutchinson described the moment as an “anger outburst” from the former president.

