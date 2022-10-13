Advertisement
White House aide: Trump said, ‘I don’t want people to know that we lost’

By Anumita KaurStaff Writer 
WASHINGTON — 

After the Supreme Court rejected then-President Trump’s election challenge cases, he flew into a rage and insisted that his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “figure it out,” according to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Trump “had said something to the effect of, ‘I don’t want people to know that we lost Mark, this is embarrassing, figure it out, I don’t want people to know that we lost,’ ” Hutchinson recalled during video testimony played during Thursday’s Jan. 6 select panel hearing.

Trump kept repeating that he didn’t “want people to know that we lost,” Hutchinson said, adding that the president was “fired up” and “raging” after learning of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Hutchinson described the moment as an “anger outburst” from the former president.

Anumita Kaur

Anumita Kaur is a journalist for the Los Angeles Times, based out of the Washington, D.C., bureau. Kaur was born and raised in California. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara, where she studied sociology and history. Prior to joining The Times in November 2021, she was a reporter for Pacific Daily News on Guam, where her work spanned just about everything, but brought particular focus onto the island’s U.S. military presence. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

