Trump invokes Jan. 6 at Waco rally ahead of possible charges

A defiant and incendiary Donald Trump, facing a potential criminal indictment, held the first official rally of his 2024 presidential campaign Saturday in Waco, Texas, a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

In an extraordinary display, Trump opened his rally by playing a song, “Justice for All,” that features a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol singing the national anthem and a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Some footage from the insurrection was shown on video screens.

Trump, in an address brimming with resentment, defended the insurrectionists and berated prosecutors overseeing multiple investigations of the Republican former president. He framed the probes as political attacks on him and his followers.

“You will be vindicated and proud,” Trump said. “The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”

Trump’s rally Saturday at the airport grounds in Waco comes as he has berated prosecutors, encouraged protests and raised the prospect of possible violence should he become the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Some of his recent rhetoric, including at the rally, has echoed language he used before the Capitol insurrection by a mob of his supporters seeking to stop the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the presidential election.

Trump declared Saturday that his “enemies are desperate to stop us,” and “our opponents have done everything they can to crush our spirit and to break our will.”

He added: “But they failed. They’ve only made us stronger. And 2024 is the final battle, it’s going to be the big one. You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again.”

His choice of venue in Waco comes amid the 30th anniversary of a 51-day standoff and deadly siege between U.S. law enforcement and the Branch Davidians that resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of the religious cult and four federal agents and has become a touchstone for far-right extremists and militia groups.

Trump’s campaign maintained that the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the Waco siege or anniversary. A spokesperson said the site, 17 miles from the former Branch Davidian compound, was chosen because it was conveniently situated near four of the state’s biggest metropolitan areas — Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio — and has the infrastructure to handle a sizable crowd.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the crowd before Trump’s arrival that he was the one who had suggested Waco as the venue. Any suggestion Trump had picked the city because of the anniversary was “fake news. I picked Waco!” he told the crowd.

Trump did not make any direct references in his speech to Waco’s history, telling the crowd he told Patrick he wanted to hold his rally in a place with overwhelming support, not “one of those 50-50 areas,” and said he told Patrick, “Let’s go right into the heart of it.”

“But as far as the eye can see,” he immediately added, “the abuses of power that we’re currently witnessing at all levels of government will go down as among the most shameful, corrupt, depraved chapters in all of American history.”

Audience members were holding red-and-white signs handed out by the campaign that said “WITCH HUNT” and “I stand with Trump.”

Trump repeatedly railed against the investigations on Saturday, declaring “prosecutorial misconduct” in the ongoing criminal investigations and decrying past inquiries, including one related to the release of his tax returns by the Democratic-led House after a prolonged legal battle.

“It probably makes me the most innocent man in the history of our country,” Trump said. “Friends of mine say that.”

The former president said he’s had “bad publicity,” but his “poll numbers have gone through the roof.”

Hours before Trump arrived, hundreds of his supporters began streaming into the airport past vendors selling merchandise including Trump flags, bumper stickers and action figures. There were no signs of counterprotesters near the long line of Trump supporters waiting to get inside.

Among them was Eugene Torres, 41, who said he was unfazed by the prospect that Trump could be indicted.

“It’s just another political attack on him to keep him from running and winning this race again,” said Torres, who is from the Texas coastal city of Corpus Christi.

Alan Kregel, 56, traveled with his wife from Dallas to see Trump in person for the first time. Though he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, he said he thinks the former president’s “methods and vocabulary” often detracted from his policies. But now, two years out of office, he said he is more supportive of Trump than he was before.

“He’s an innocent man, just persecuted,” said Kregel, arguing that an indictment would help Trump win in 2024.

The rally had already been in the works before it became clear that a grand jury in New York was drawing closer to a possible indictment as it investigates hush-money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters with Trump during the height of his 2016 campaign. Trump has denied the women’s claims.

The grand jury investigating the hush-money payment is expected to meet again Monday in New York.

Trump has spent weeks railing against the inquiry and in a post on his social media site Friday warned of “potential death & destruction in such a false charge” if he’s charged with a crime.

In a move that seemed designed to preempt a formal announcement, he claimed last Saturday that he would be arrested the following Tuesday. That did not happen, but Trump has used the days since to try to shape public perception — echoing a strategy he has used before, including during special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation.

Trump has also repeatedly invoked violence while urging his supporters to protest, and used increasingly racist and dehumanizing rhetoric as he has launched ever more personal attacks against Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg, who is leading the New York investigation.

On Friday, a powdery substance was found with a letter threatening to kill Bragg in a mailroom at the D.A.’s offices, authorities said. Officials later determined the substance wasn’t dangerous.

Even before the threatening letter was sent to Bragg’s office, Democrats warned that Trump’s remarks had the potential to incite violence.

“The twice-impeached former president’s rhetoric is reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible. It’s dangerous, and if he keeps it up he’s going to get someone killed,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said.

In addition to the Manhattan case, Trump is facing an investigation in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election as well as federal investigations of his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and into his handling of classified documents and possible obstruction of justice.