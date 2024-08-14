Advertisement
Walz agrees to an Oct. 1 vice presidential debate on CBS. Vance hasn’t responded

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, shown Tuesday in Los Angeles, agreed to an Oct. 1 vice presidential debate on CBS.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, shown Tuesday in Los Angeles, agreed to an Oct. 1 vice presidential debate on CBS against Sen. JD Vance, who has yet to respond.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Tim Walz has agreed to an Oct. 1 vice presidential debate on CBS against his Republican rival, JD Vance, who has not yet responded to the invitation.

CBS News announced Wednesday that it had invited both Walz and Vance to a debate in New York City, and offered four date options.

Within minutes of the invitation, Walz posted on the social media platform X, “See you on October 1, JD.” Walz spent Wednesday in Denver at a private fundraiser, where he reportedly raised $3 million. He was headed to New England next for fundraisers in Boston and Rhode Island.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump are set to face each other at the first presidential debate between the two rivals on Sept. 10. Trump has proposed two more debates.

Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, covering national and political news, including the 2024 election.

