Advertisement
Politics

Former White House press secretary: Trump calls own supporters ‘basement dwellers’

Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House press secretary, speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.
Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House press secretary, speaks during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday in Chicago.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
By Steve Padilla
Share via

Former President Trump’s onetime White House press secretary on Monday told delegates at the Democratic National Convention that Trump, when out of the public eye, would mock his supporters and refer to them as “basement dwellers.”

Stephanie Grisham, who said she would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, began her remarks at the United Center in Chicago by saying, “I wasn’t just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer—one of his closest advisers.”

She likened the Trump family to her own family and recounted spending Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s at Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. But then she addressed Trump’s character.

Advertisement
FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Politics

‘I made a grave mistake’: Meet the Republicans stumping for Harris

A onetime MAGA pundit, a former congressman and former White House officials are among the Republicans endorsing Kamala Harris at the DNC.

Aug. 20, 2024

“I saw him when the cameras were off,” Grisham said. “Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters—he calls them ‘basement dwellers.’ On a hospital visit one time, when people were dying in the ICU, he was mad that cameras were not watching him. He has no empathy. No morals. And no fidelity to the truth.”

Grisham is among a handful of Republicans appearing at the convention to denounce Trump and endorse Harris.

To applause, Grisham said she was the first senior White House staffer to resign on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. “I couldn’t be part of the insanity any longer,” she said.

Advertisement

Referring to Trump, she added, “He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie. Say it enough, and people will believe you.’ But it does matter. What you say matters — and what you don’t say matters.”

Grisham said that when she was press secretary, she “got skewered for never holding a White House briefing. It’s because, unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie.”

More to Read

PoliticsWorld & NationElection 2024Kamala Harris
Steve Padilla

Steve Padilla is editor of the Los Angeles Times showcase feature Column One. In more than 30 years with The Times, he has edited a wide variety of topics, including presidential politics, higher education and religion. He has also written and edited his share of weather stories.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement