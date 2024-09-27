Track the money for Prop 36: Contributions for and against increased sentences for drug and theft crimes

The Times is tracking spending on all statewide ballot measures. This page will be updated weekly.

Proposition 36 would increase the charge for theft to a felony for someone with two prior convictions for theft. It would also let judges sentence some drug dealers to state prison rather than county jail and increase the consequences for a dealer whose sale of fentanyl kills or seriously injures the user.

Supporters argue that tougher criminal penalties are needed to curb theft and the rising use of fentanyl. Opponents say that it will lead to an increase in the state’s prison population and the associated costs.

Overall fundraising

Cumulative contributions

Biggest supporters

Walmart is the biggest supporter with $2.5 million in contributions. Other top donors include retailers such as Home Depot and Target with $1 million each and 7-Eleven and associated committees with more than $600,000. In-N-Out Burger contributed $500,000.

Advertisement

The measure has also received support from some district attorneys and law enforcement organizations.

Biggest opposition

Criminal justice reform groups and human rights activists oppose the measure. Major criminal justice reform donors include Patty Quillin with $500,000, Stacy Schusterman with $325,000, Quinn Delaney with $225,000 and the ACLU of Northern California with $120,000.

Times politics reporter Anabel Sosa contributed to this report.