Track the money for Prop 36: Contributions for and against increased sentences for drug and theft crimes

Proposition 36 would increase the charge for theft to a felony for someone with two prior convictions for theft. It would also let judges sentence some drug dealers to state prison rather than county jail and increase the consequences for a dealer whose sale of fentanyl kills or seriously injures the user.
Supporters argue that tougher criminal penalties are needed to curb theft and the rising use of fentanyl. Opponents say that it will lead to an increase in the state’s prison population and the associated costs.
Walmart is the biggest supporter with $2.5 million in contributions. Other top donors include retailers such as Home Depot and Target with $1 million each and 7-Eleven and associated committees with more than $600,000. In-N-Out Burger contributed $500,000.
The measure has also received support from some district attorneys and law enforcement organizations.
This measure asks voters to change parts of Proposition 47, a controversial ballot initiative passed in 2014 that turned some nonviolent felonies into misdemeanors.
Criminal justice reform groups and human rights activists oppose the measure. Major criminal justice reform donors include Patty Quillin with $500,000, Stacy Schusterman with $325,000, Quinn Delaney with $225,000 and the ACLU of Northern California with $120,000.
