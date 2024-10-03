Ex-Colorado county clerk sentenced to 9 years for voting system data breach scheme

Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colo., clerk, listens during her trial last year in Grand Junction.

A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

District Judge Matthew Barrett told former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters — after earlier sparring with her for continuing to press discredited claims about rigged voting machines — that she never took her job seriously.

“I am convinced you would do it all over again if you could. You’re as defiant as any defendant this court has ever seen,” Barrett told her in handing down the sentence. “You are no hero. You abused your position and you’re a charlatan.”

Advertisement

Jurors found Peters guilty in August for allowing a man to misuse a security card to access to the Mesa County election system and for being deceptive about that person’s identity.

The man was affiliated with My Pillow Chief Executive Mike Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election from then-President Trump. The discredited claims trace back to Trump himself, whose supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol because of them and who still repeats them in his third run for president.

At trial, prosecutors said Peters, a Republican, was seeking fame and became “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with those who had questioned the accuracy of the presidential election results.

Advertisement

A hero to pro-Trump election deniers, Peters has been unapologetic about what happened.

Before being sentenced, Peters insisted that everything she did to try to uproot what she believed was fraud was for the greater good. “I’ve never done anything with malice to break the law. I’ve only wanted to serve the people of Mesa County,” she told the court.

When Peters pressed on with claims no legal authority has corroborated about “wireless devices” and fraud software in voting machines, however, she drew the judge’s exasperation. Ballot recounts showed no discrepancies, he pointed out.

“I’ve let you go on enough about this,” Barrett said. “The votes are the votes.”

Later, the judge noted that Peters has kept up public appearances in broadcasts to sympathetic audiences for her own benefit.

Advertisement

“It’s just more lies. No objective person believes them. No, at the end of the day, you cared about the jets, the podcasts and people fawning over you,” Barrett said.

The breach led by Peters heightened concerns that rogue election workers sympathetic to partisan lies could use their access and knowledge to attack voting processes from within.

It’s impossible to overestimate the damage Peters has done to other election workers in Colorado and elsewhere, Colorado County Clerks Assn. director Matt Crane told the court.

“In a real and specific way, her actions have led directly to death threats and general threats to the lives and the families of the people who work in our elections,” Crane said. “She has willingly aided individuals in our country who believe that violence is a way to make a point. She has knowingly fueled a fire within others who choose threats as a means to get their way.”

He, his wife and his children have been among those threatened, Crane said.

Peters was convicted of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

She was found not guilty of identity theft, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and one count of criminal impersonation.

Advertisement

Gruver writes for the Associated Press.