Candidates for these two Orange County congressional districts are vying for a key voting bloc

Two congressional district races in Southern California are vying for a key voting bloc — Asians.
In a few weeks, these districts could play a key role in determining which party controls Congress. Democrats have targeted Asian voters in Districts 45 and 47 with ads in Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese. The two districts are home to over 458,000 Asians, roughly 30% of the area’s 1.5 million residents.
District 47: State Sen. Dave Min vs. Scott Baugh
Democrat State Sen. Dave Min and Republican Scott Baugh are running in California’s 47th Congressional District for the seat that was previously held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter. The district includes several wealthy coastal cities — Huntington, Newport and Seal Beach — and reaches inland to Irvine and Costa Mesa.
After redistricting in 2022, Porter narrowly defeated Baugh, despite conservative Newport Beach and parts of Huntington Beach being added to the district. The number of registered Democrats is almost evenly split with registered Republicans, according to the latest reports from the secretary of state. However, almost a quarter of voters are registered without a party affiliation. These voters could be key to winning the seat.
Baugh’s support in the primary was concentrated in Huntington and Newport Beach
Leading by more votes
More votes per square feet
Baugh
Min
Other
Seal Beach
405
5
CD 47
55
Huntington Beach
Irvine
39
Costa Mesa
1
Newport Beach
Laguna Beach
Seal Beach
Huntington Beach
Irvine
CD 47
Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
Laguna Beach
Seal Beach
5
55
405
CD 47
Huntington Beach
Irvine
39
Costa Mesa
1
Newport Beach
Laguna Beach
Tie
No data
LOS ANGELES TIMES
The primary results point to a close showdown for Baugh and Min come November, with the GOP candidate winning 32% of the vote versus the Democrat’s 25.9%.
To keep the district blue, Min, who is Korean American, has been focusing on advertisements in Asian languages. Asians are the largest minority in the district, making up 25% of the district’s 755,000 residents. In the primary, Min won a quarter of the precincts where Koreans make up much of the Asian population, mostly in Irvine. Baugh won 22% of these areas, mostly in Newport Beach.
Min also did well in areas that are predominantly younger than 40, including the more liberal Irvine. The majority of Baugh’s votes came from the areas where the median age is older than 40, except for Costa Mesa.
Min’s support came from younger precincts. Baugh’s tended to be older
Margin of victory
40%
30
20
10
Each circle is a precinct won by a candidate
Margin of victory
40%
30
20
10
Each circle is a precinct won by a candidate
Median age
20
30
40
50
60
Min
Median age:
38.5
Baugh
Median age
20
30
40
50
60
Irvine
Min
Median age:
38.5
Seal Beach
Huntington Beach
Baugh
Baugh
Min
Median age
20
Irvine
30
Median age:
38.5
40
Huntington
Beach
50
60
Seal Beach
One outlier precinct in Laguna Woods with a median age of 75.1 is not shown. Min won that precinct.
LOS ANGELES TIMES
Min has raised $5.6 million, while Baugh has raised $3.9 million in campaign contributions as of Sept. 30.
District 45: Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Derek Tran
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is running for a third term in Congressional District 45 against Democrat Derek Tran. In 2020, she became one of the first three Korean American women elected to the House. Tran is Vietnamese American. It’s Tran’s first time running for elected office and he’s hoping to capture the attention of one of the largest Vietnamese communities outside of Vietnam.
The newly formed district covers much of northern Orange County, including Garden Grove, Buena Park and Brea, and parts of Los Angeles, including Cerritos and Artesia. Garden Grove is 44% Asian, with mostly Vietnamese residents. Most of Artesia’s 6,500 Asians are Filipino.
The Los Angeles Times analyzed 40 years of data from the census, charting the growth of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across Los Angeles County.
Both parties are vying for support from the district’s large Asian and Latino communities, targeting them with advertisements and mailers in several Asian languages and in Spanish.
The district also includes areas such as Buena Park and Cerritos that President Biden won in 2020. It’s a toss-up district for either party to win, according to the Cook Political Report, which rates all of the House elections.
In the primary, Steel won with 54.9% of the vote, while the Democratic ticket was split among Tran and three other candidates.
Many precincts saw low turnout in March, with about a sixth of the district’s 748,000 residents casting ballots. The latest voter registration report shows more registered Democrats than Republicans, but the gap is narrowing. Roughly 24% of registered voters in the district have no party preference.
Steel received widespread support across the district in the primary
Some areas of Fullerton voted more in favor of Democratic candidates, but support was split among several challengers.
Leading by more votes
More votes per square feet
Steel
Tran
Other
LOS ANGELES
COUNTY
ORANGE
COUNTY
Brea
CD 45
Placentia
Fullerton
Cerritos
Buena Park
Hawaiian Gardens
5
Cypress
Los Alamitos
Garden Grove
22
Westminster
405
Fountain Valley
LOS ANGELES
COUNTY
ORANGE
COUNTY
Brea
CD 45
Placentia
Fullerton
Cerritos
Buena Park
Hawaiian Gardens
Garden Grove
Westminster
Fountain Valley
LOS ANGELES
COUNTY
ORANGE
COUNTY
Brea
CD 45
Placentia
Fullerton
Cerritos
Buena Park
Hawaiian Gardens
Cypress
5
Los Alamitos
Garden Grove
22
405
Westminster
Fountain Valley
LOS ANGELES
COUNTY
ORANGE
COUNTY
Brea
CD 45
Placentia
Fullerton
Cerritos
Buena Park
Hawaiian Gardens
Cypress
5
Los Alamitos
Garden Grove
22
405
Westminster
Fountain Valley
Tie
No data
LOS ANGELES TIMES
Steel has raised $6 million, while Tran has raised $2.2 million in campaign contributions as of Sept. 30.
Democratic lawyer Derek Tran aims to unseat Republican Rep. Michelle Steel in the Southland district — a key race that could determine control of the U.S. House.
About this story
Other primary candidates for District 47 included: Joanna Weiss, Max Ukropina, Long Pham, Terry Crandall, Boyd Roberts, Tom McGrath, Bill Smith and Shariq Zaidi. Primary candidates for District 45 included: Kim Nguyen-Penaloza, Cheyenne Hunt and Aditya Pai.
