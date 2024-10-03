Your guide to California’s 47th Congressional District race: Baugh vs. Min

Min, a former UC Irvine law professor, has served in the state Senate since 2020. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission as an enforcement attorney. He later served as an economic and financial policy advisor to Democratic Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the current majority leader. He is endorsed by Porter and the California Democratic Party.

Min was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last year. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of informal probation. In a Facebook post at the time, he apologized to his family and constituents, calling his decision to get behind the wheel “irresponsible.”

California California lawmaker Dave Min arrested, cited with drunk driving State Sen. Dave Min of Irvine says he was cited with misdemeanor drunk driving in Sacramento. Min is a Democrat running for an Orange County congressional seat.

During his time in the state Senate, Min has written or co-written legislation that has tightened laws on firearms, granted support to victims of human trafficking and expanded punishment for companies that commit environmental crimes. His legislative priorities include gun violence prevention, protecting reproductive rights, improving public safety, investing in public education and confronting anti-Asian hatred, according to his campaign website.

Baugh, who is endorsed by the California Republican Party, led the Orange County GOP as its chairman from 2004 to 2015. He graduated from Liberty University, where he majored in business administration, before attending law school at the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law. The Huntington Beach attorney also served in the California Assembly from 1995 to 2000.

In 1999, Baugh agreed to pay a civil fine of $47,900 for nine violations of the state Political Reform Act, stemming from allegations of misconduct in his 1995 election to the Assembly.

Advertisement

On his campaign website, he lists securing the border, curtailing government spending and banning stock trading by members of Congress as his priorities. He also opposes new taxes or tax increases. Baugh has said he is against abortion with exceptions in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life of the woman.