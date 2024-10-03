Advertisement
California

Your guide to California’s 47th Congressional District race: Baugh vs. Min

Side-by-side closeups of California state Sen. Dave Min in a suit and tie and businessman Scott Baugh in a baseball cap
Democratic state Sen. Dave Min, left, and Republican Scott Baugh.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press; Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
The battle for the open seat in California’s 47th Congressional District pits Democratic state Sen. Dave Min against Republican business owner Scott Baugh in a race that both parties see as pivotal in their fight to control Congress.

The House seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who will be leaving Congress in January. Her decision not to seek reelection and to instead run for the Senate, a bid that fell short in the March primary, kicked off a passionate competition to replace her. Porter narrowly beat back a challenge by Baugh in 2022.

In this affluent district covering a large swath of coastal Orange County, Democrats have a slight voter registration edge over Republicans.

Who are the candidates?

Min, a former UC Irvine law professor, has served in the state Senate since 2020. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission as an enforcement attorney. He later served as an economic and financial policy advisor to Democratic Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York, the current majority leader. He is endorsed by Porter and the California Democratic Party.

Min was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last year. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of informal probation. In a Facebook post at the time, he apologized to his family and constituents, calling his decision to get behind the wheel “irresponsible.”

State Sen. Dave Min, D-Dist. 37, talks to the media after touring the cleaning efforts at the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. An oil spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean. It contaminated the sands of famed Huntington Beach and other coastal communities. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

California

California lawmaker Dave Min arrested, cited with drunk driving

State Sen. Dave Min of Irvine says he was cited with misdemeanor drunk driving in Sacramento. Min is a Democrat running for an Orange County congressional seat.

May 3, 2023

During his time in the state Senate, Min has written or co-written legislation that has tightened laws on firearms, granted support to victims of human trafficking and expanded punishment for companies that commit environmental crimes. His legislative priorities include gun violence prevention, protecting reproductive rights, improving public safety, investing in public education and confronting anti-Asian hatred, according to his campaign website.

Baugh, who is endorsed by the California Republican Party, led the Orange County GOP as its chairman from 2004 to 2015. He graduated from Liberty University, where he majored in business administration, before attending law school at the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law. The Huntington Beach attorney also served in the California Assembly from 1995 to 2000.

In 1999, Baugh agreed to pay a civil fine of $47,900 for nine violations of the state Political Reform Act, stemming from allegations of misconduct in his 1995 election to the Assembly.

On his campaign website, he lists securing the border, curtailing government spending and banning stock trading by members of Congress as his priorities. He also opposes new taxes or tax increases. Baugh has said he is against abortion with exceptions in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life of the woman.

Where is the district?

This affluent Orange County district runs along the coast from Seal Beach south to Laguna Beach, and reaches inland to the cities of Costa Mesa and Irvine — including the UC Irvine campus — as well as parts of Laguna Hills and the retirement community of Laguna Woods.

Proposition 36: Stiffer penalties for certain crimes

Min broke ranks with top Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, over the summer to endorse Proposition 36, the November ballot initiative that would increase prison sentences for retail thefts and some drug crimes. The measure seeks to roll back some aspects of Proposition 47 — a decade-old law that reclassified certain nonviolent felonies, including those related to theft and drug possession, as misdemeanors.

“While well intentioned, Proposition 47 has resulted in a wave of unintended consequences that have plagued our communities with a dramatic rise in retail theft and smash-and-grab robberies,” Min said in a statement. “We need to fix the problems with Prop 47 and the District Attorneys’ measure will help do that.”

Three handcuffs connected

California

Your guide to Proposition 36: Stiffer penalties for some drug and theft crimes

This measure asks voters to change parts of Proposition 47, a controversial ballot initiative passed in 2014 that turned some nonviolent felonies into misdemeanors.

July 10, 2024

Baugh wrote on his campaign website that he also endorses Proposition 36. In July, after a tourist was killed in a botched robbery attempt at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, he emphasized on his social media accounts that he sees a need for tougher penalties.

“We are seeing the consequences right here in our community of soft on crime policies,” he wrote on X. “We need to protect our neighborhoods, protect our families, and stand tough on crime. It’s time to hold criminals accountable. Those who break the law should be prosecuted and sent to prison.”

Climate policy

Min has said he considers climate change to be one of the most urgent issues facing the nation. After the oil spill in Orange County in 2021, he wrote legislation that sought to terminate the remaining leases for offshore oil drilling in California waters. Min also sponsored a bill, which became law last year, to establish a statewide goal to conserve at least 30% of California’s land and coastal waters by 2030.

He hopes “to bring to bear at the federal level many of the changes that we’re leading with here in California,” and has said promoting electric cars and solar and wind energy isn’t enough.

In an election questionnaire published by the Orange County Register ahead of the primary, Baugh said solutions to environmental issues should be tailored to the problems they’re attempting to address rather than with sweeping mandates that project “theoretical outcomes but no measurable solutions.”

“Scientific ingenuity, unshackled by overly burdensome regulations, provides solutions like carbon capture and storage technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” he said. In a video interview posted to X, Baugh said he doesn’t think there needs to be more offshore drilling, particularly off the Orange County coast.

Politics

California

California

CaliforniaPoliticsElection 2024California Politics
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

