Democrat Mike Levin holds onto San Diego area House seat, beating GOP challenger Matt Gunderson

Democratic Rep. Mike Levin defeated a challenge from Republican Matt Gunderson to secure a fourth term representing a coastal district in San Diego and Orange counties in Congress.

The Associated Press called the race in California’s 49th Congressional District on Tuesday, though official results will take longer.

The win means Democrats will retain control of a seat that had been vulnerable to flipping. But it may not be enough for Democrats to win control of the House. Republicans were two seats away from winning the majority Tuesday night.

Levin, a former environmental attorney, was elected to the House in 2018 and has supported zero-emission vehicles, protections for water quality and safe removal of nuclear fuel from the closed San Onofre plant. Gunderson owned three car dealerships in Orange County before he retired. He ran as a supporter of abortion rights, tax cuts and border security.

The biggest issues in the coastal district that lies about 50 miles north of the border with Mexico included the environment, housing, veteran affairs and immigration.

The 49th District was one of several tight congressional races in California that could have helped determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. Last month, the Cook Political Report moved the district race from “likely Democratic” to “leaning Democratic,” a sign of the concerted effort by Republicans to flip the seat.