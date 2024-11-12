Advertisement
Politics

Democrat Mike Levin holds onto San Diego area House seat, beating GOP challenger Matt Gunderson

Republican Matt Gunderson and Democratic Rep. Mike Levin
Candidates for California’s 49th Congressional District: Republican Matt Gunderson, left, and Democratic Rep. Mike Levin. (Andrew Kleske, Meeno Peluce)
By Andrea CastilloStaff Writer 
Share via

WASHINGTON —  Democratic Rep. Mike Levin defeated a challenge from Republican Matt Gunderson to secure a fourth term representing a coastal district in San Diego and Orange counties in Congress.

The Associated Press called the race in California’s 49th Congressional District on Tuesday, though official results will take longer.

The win means Democrats will retain control of a seat that had been vulnerable to flipping. But it may not be enough for Democrats to win control of the House. Republicans were two seats away from winning the majority Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Levin, a former environmental attorney, was elected to the House in 2018 and has supported zero-emission vehicles, protections for water quality and safe removal of nuclear fuel from the closed San Onofre plant. Gunderson owned three car dealerships in Orange County before he retired. He ran as a supporter of abortion rights, tax cuts and border security.

Encinitas, CA - June 01: Representative Mike Levin, a Democrat who represents California's 49th Congressional District, which includes North County San Diego and South Orange County, speaks at a supporter's "house party" in Encinitas Saturday, June 1, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

California races roiled by border, immigration. It could tip control of the House

With immigration at the forefront of the presidential election, the southern border has become an increasingly significant down-ballot debate in California.

June 19, 2024

The biggest issues in the coastal district that lies about 50 miles north of the border with Mexico included the environment, housing, veteran affairs and immigration.

The 49th District was one of several tight congressional races in California that could have helped determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. Last month, the Cook Political Report moved the district race from “likely Democratic” to “leaning Democratic,” a sign of the concerted effort by Republicans to flip the seat.

Advertisement

More to Read

PoliticsCaliforniaElection 2024California Politics
Andrea Castillo

Andrea Castillo covers immigration. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she covered immigrant, ethnic and LGBTQ+ communities for the Fresno Bee. She got her start at the Oregonian in Portland. A native of Seattle, she’s been making her way down the West Coast since her graduation from Washington State University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement