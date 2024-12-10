Trump names Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been nominated to serve as United States ambassador to Greece, President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host now deeply enmeshed in the broader Trump orbit, was married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom when he was mayor of San Francisco. The former prosecutor announced her engagement to Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. in 2022, though questions about the couple’s current relationship status dogged tabloid headlines on Tuesday.

Guilfoyle was a prominent surrogate for Trump during the 2024 campaign.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social website, praising her “extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics” and her “sharp intellect.”

Advertisement

Politics Trump’s own unorthodox rise, focus on loyalty loom large as nominees face headwinds President-elect Donald Trump has nominated a slate of unorthodox loyalists to serve in his next administration, disregarding the kinds of legal baggage and inexperience he has carried through his own political career.

The post, which requires Senate confirmation, is currently held by Biden appointee George Tsunis.

Guilfoyle said Tuesday on X that it “was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America,” adding that she looked forward “to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.”

She also once worked in the San Francisco district attorney’s office with future Vice President Kamala Harris, and the rumored frosty relationship between the ambitious up-and-comers was the topic of San Francisco gossip early in their careers.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle and Newsom — who famously posed together on a rug in a glamorous Harper’s Bazaar profile that declared them “the New Kennedys” — divorced in 2006, the same year she joined Fox News.

The former first lady of San Francisco portrayed the city in dystopian terms during the 2020 Republican National Convention.