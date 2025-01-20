Trump’s America: Views of the 47th president, from the ground up
Love or hate him, Donald Trump is a potent political force. This series of occasional articles looks at how his second stint as president is affecting the lives and livelihoods of Americans.
Column: I watched Trump’s inauguration with a Democrat and a Republican. Here’s what they saw
Two friends, a Democrat and Republican, watch Trump’s inauguration and speech with different perspectives and some good-natured ribbing. They both praise his delivery, if not his policies.
Donald Trump’s victory, and especially his winning the popular vote, has caused Black women to rethink their approach to politics. For some, the solution is more focus on local issues and their own needs.
Fearing her small business might go under, this Oregonian breathed a sigh of relief after the election. She’s focused on the economy, not Trump’s rhetoric or “personal garbage.”