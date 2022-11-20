Founder & CEO

Beyond Board

Sarah Purnell Zapp’s career started in journalism and quickly evolved into using her journalistic background to connect with high-net-worth individuals about today’s current events, specifically diversity in the boardroom. She created Beyond Board, a community of board members and board-eligible executives with the mission to get more women and people of color in the public boardroom where the big decisions were being made. Zapp has always been supportive of getting everyone a seat at the table and always expressed a rising tide mentality.