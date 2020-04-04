How to keep your coronavirus face mask clean

So now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of California officials are recommending that people wear face coverings or masks when out doing essential tasks like grocery shopping and medical appointments.

But how do you keep your coverings clean?

The California Department of Public Health recommends frequently washing cloth face masks — ideally after each use, or at least daily. Place the coverings in a bag or bin until they can be washed with detergent and hot water and dried on a hot cycle (or at least washed with hot, soapy water).

If you have to re-wear the covering before washing it, wash your hands immediately after putting it back on and avoid touching your face. And throw out any masks that no longer cover your nose and mouth, have stretched out or damaged straps, can’t stay on your face, or have holes or tears in the fabric.

Like the CDC, state officials have said people should not use medical or surgical masks, which are desperately needed by medical personnel. But they say cloth masks, if used correctly, could reduce coronavirus transmission among people with no symptoms and reinforce physical distancing.

Experts say face masks alone are not particularly effective in preventing infection. They don’t cover the eyes, for instance, and a bit of coughed saliva that sprays into the eye can cause an infection.

Wearing a mask but still touching your face with unwashed, virus-contaminated hands can also lead to infection. People often find masks uncomfortable and touch them to make adjustments.

But even if they don’t provide full protection to the wearer, they can protect others nearby by removing contaminated droplets from the air released by asymptomatic people when breathing or talking.

Research published by Cambridge University Press in 2013 found that homemade cloth masks “significantly” reduced the amount of potentially infectious droplets expelled by the wearer.

Dr. Otto Yang , an infectious diseases expert at UCLA, said he thought universal mask-wearing had helped keep the virus under control in places like Singapore and Taiwan.

“My personal opinion is that that’s probably been an important thing in other countries flattening their curve ,” he said. “If you go to Taiwan or Singapore, everyone’s got a mask on all the time. Healthy or not. Sick or not.”

The California Department of Public Health has these guidelines for cloth masks: