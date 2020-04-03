CDC recommends wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines Friday recommending that the public voluntarily wear a non-medical basic cloth or fabric mask that can be either purchased online or simply made at home.

“The transmission from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood,” President Trump said when announcing the guidelines at a White House briefing. “So you don’t seem to have symptoms and it still gets transferred.”

He emphasized that the announcement did not replace rules on social distancing, and he said the government was not recommending medical grade masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers. He also described the guidelines as voluntary.“I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

The move comes as a growing number of local and state agencies are offering similar guidance.

California officials said on Wednesday that covering your face could prevent you from becoming infected with the new coronavirus or from spreading it to others, but they stressed that it should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing, hand washing and other safety measures.

“Face coverings could provide some additional protection against COVID-19, but Californians should not have a false sense of security if they choose to wear them. Make sure you’re also staying six feet away from other people if you have to leave your home to get groceries or prescriptions,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said in a statement.

State officials have said people should not use medical or surgical masks, which are desperately needed by medical personnel.

Until now, the CDC has said that healthy people do not need a mask if they are not working in a healthcare setting or caring for an infected person. But in recent days, the federal agency has been weighing whether to modify its recommendations and endorse the use of homemade masks.

Riverside County health officials released new mask guidance Tuesday, covering such essential situations as grocery shopping and medical visits.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that everyone performing essential tasks, such as food shopping, should wear homemade, nonmedical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other countries have done.

“To be clear, you should still stay at home. This isn’t an excuse to suddenly all go out,” Garcetti said.