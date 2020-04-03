Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
CDC recommends wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic

515305_ME_0331_Coronavirus_Mask_Maker_012.IK.jpg
Bibi Sheonarine of Upland models a face mask that she sewed. She has sewn a number of masks to donate to local doctors and hospitals, and has recruited others to do the same.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Kailyn BrownDeborah Netburn
April 3, 2020
2:47 PM
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines Friday recommending that the public voluntarily wear a non-medical basic cloth or fabric mask that can be either purchased online or simply made at home.

“The transmission from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood,” President Trump said when announcing the guidelines at a White House briefing. “So you don’t seem to have symptoms and it still gets transferred.”

He emphasized that the announcement did not replace rules on social distancing, and he said the government was not recommending medical grade masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers. He also described the guidelines as voluntary.“I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

The move comes as a growing number of local and state agencies are offering similar guidance.

California officials said on Wednesday that covering your face could prevent you from becoming infected with the new coronavirus or from spreading it to others, but they stressed that it should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing, hand washing and other safety measures.

“Face coverings could provide some additional protection against COVID-19, but Californians should not have a false sense of security if they choose to wear them. Make sure you’re also staying six feet away from other people if you have to leave your home to get groceries or prescriptions,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health and human services secretary, said in a statement.

State officials have said people should not use medical or surgical masks, which are desperately needed by medical personnel.

Until now, the CDC has said that healthy people do not need a mask if they are not working in a healthcare setting or caring for an infected person. But in recent days, the federal agency has been weighing whether to modify its recommendations and endorse the use of homemade masks.

Riverside County health officials released new mask guidance Tuesday, covering such essential situations as grocery shopping and medical visits.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that everyone performing essential tasks, such as food shopping, should wear homemade, nonmedical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other countries have done.

“To be clear, you should still stay at home. This isn’t an excuse to suddenly all go out,” Garcetti said.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Kailyn Brown
Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.
Deborah Netburn
Deborah Netburn is a features writer at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in 2006 and has covered entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and most recently, science.
