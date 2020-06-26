Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The list of who’s most at risk for severe cases of COVID-19 just got longer, CDC says

Oxygen equipment is set up for a COVID-19 patient
A newly arrived COVID-19 patient is set up with oxygen equipment in a Texas hospital. The CDC has updated its list of which patients are most likely to become severely ill.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen KaplanScience and Medicine Editor 
June 26, 2020
1:03 PM
The older you are, the greater your risk of suffering a severe case of COVID-19, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has previously warned that people over 65 were especially vulnerable to severe illness if they became infected by the coronavirus. And that is still true.

But more recent data from across the United States shows that younger adults are also at risk and should not assume they will be spared from a serious case of the disease.

“CDC now warns that among adults, risk increases steadily as you age, and it’s not just those over the age of 65 who are at increased risk for severe illness,” the agency warned Thursday. “Age is an independent risk factor for severe illness.”

Data published last week in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report revealed that the median age of Americans with confirmed coronavirus cases was 48 years old. That means half of those infected were older than 48 and half were younger.

Science

Six charts show how Americans have been affected by COVID-19

HOUSTON, TEXAS-MAY 6, 2020-COVID unit nurse Anita Pedy (left) and medical student volunteer Alan Araiza (right) check bruises on the back of COVID patient Melquiades Cervantes. In Houston, Texas at United Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Joseph Varon leads a team of nurses and medical students in the Covid-19 unit. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Science

Six charts show how Americans have been affected by COVID-19

COVID-19 has killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S., but some are more vulnerable than others. These charts show how Americans have been affected.

In fact, among more than 1.3 million cases reported through May 30, the incidence was higher among people in their 40s and 50s than for those in their 60s and 70s. Specifically, there were 541.6 cases per 100,000 people ages 40-49 and 550.5 cases per 100,000 people ages 50-59, compared with 478.4 cases per 100,000 people ages 60-69 and 464.2 cases per 100,000 people ages 70-79.

The highest incidence was seen in the oldest Americans, with 902 cases per 100,000 people ages 80 and up, according to the report.

Among those who become infected with the coronavirus, the risk of dying from COVID-19 increases sharply with age, the latest data show. Although the overall mortality rate for those 1.3 million cases was 5.4%, it was 1% or lower for Americans under 50. However, it was 2.4% for those in their 50s, 6.7% for those in their 60s, 16.6% for those in their 70s and 28.7% for those 80 and up.

The risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19 was slightly higher for people in their 70s (34.1% of those infected) than for those who had passed their 80th birthday (32.5%). Similarly, the risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit was higher for those in their 60s (4.1%) and 70s (5.6%) than for those 80 and above (3.6%).

Science

New coronavirus death rate estimates show how sharply the risk rises with age

TOPSHOT - Medical staff treat a COVID-19 coronavirus patient at a hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on March 19, 2020. - China on March 19 reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus for the first time since it started recording them in January, but recorded a spike in infections from abroad. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Science

New coronavirus death rate estimates show how sharply the risk rises with age

The fatality rate for people infected with the novel coronavirus is estimated to be less than 1%, according to a new study. It’s 1.38% for those with COVID-19.

The new CDC statement also updated the list of underlying health conditions that are associated with an increased risk of a severe case of COVID-19. The most common is obesity, a condition that affects 42.5% of adults in the U.S. (Obesity is defined as having a body mass index of 30 or greater. You can check yours online.)

The estimated 14% of U.S. adults who have chronic kidney disease are also more vulnerable to a severe case of COVID-19, as are the roughly 12% of U.S. adults with type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC’s new guidance.

Other medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness include serious heart conditions like coronary artery disease and heart failure; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; sickle cell disease, and taking drugs that suppress the immune system after receiving an organ transplant.

There is “consistent evidence” in reliable medical studies that each of these conditions is associated with an increased risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19. And when combined, the risk is even greater.

“The more underlying medical conditions people have, the higher their risk,” the CDC said.

Science

Coronavirus offers new challenges to people trying to manage diabetes and kidney disease

WESTMINSTER, CA -- FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2020: After nearly six years waiting for a kidney transplant, Amar Abu-Samrah, 24, shown at her parents' Westminster home, found out late last year that she was near the top of the list. In mid-March, the coronavirus outbreak forced the transplant center to postpone most procedures. Photo taken in Westminster, CA, on May 8, 2020. Since then, Abu-Samrah has been trying to limit her potential for exposure to the novel coronavirus as much as possible: She's doing more doctor appointments over the phone and avoiding hospital waiting rooms when she goes in for lab work. The Westminster resident, who lives with her parents, is even limiting contact with family members to mealtimes, knowing her kidney failure puts her at high risk if she contracts COVID-19. "It makes me anxious," she said. "I'm like, OK, how much longer do I have to wait?" (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Science

Coronavirus offers new challenges to people trying to manage diabetes and kidney disease

During the coronavirus outbreak, people with conditions like diabetes and kidney disease are adapting their medical routines to avoid exposure.

The agency also updated its list of conditions that might belong on that list and could be added as researchers learn more about COVID-19. These include:

• Moderate or severe asthma

• Cerebrovascular disease, which affects the blood vessels that supply the brain

• Cystic fibrosis

• High blood pressure

• Being immunocompromised as a result of a bone marrow transplant, HIV infection or another reason besides an organ transplant

• Dementia and other neurologic conditions

• Liver disease

• Pregnancy

• Pulmonary fibrosis

• Smoking

• Thalassemia, a disorder that reduces the amount of oxygen carried by red blood cells

• Type 1 diabetes

Researchers from the CDC and elsewhere are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 patients to learn more about the disease that has killed more than 491,000 people around the world since it emerged late last year in China. The United States has suffered about 125,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than any other country, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

As the number of COVID-19 patients grows, so does the list of recognized symptoms. The most common are cough, fever, muscle pain, headache and shortness of breath.

Even the youngest and healthiest among us could become targets of the coronavirus. To reduce your risk of infection, the CDC reminds you to wash your hands often, disinfect items and surfaces that are touched by many people, wear a mask or other face covering when out in public, and practice social distancing.

Karen Kaplan

Karen Kaplan is science and medicine editor at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the science group, she covered technology in the Business section. She is a graduate of MIT and Columbia University.

