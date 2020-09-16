Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Science

To evade COVID-19, dialysis patients bring their treatment home

Maria Duenas is prepped to undergo dialysis in her home as she sleeps.
Maria Duenas is prepped to undergo dialysis in her home as she sleeps. To evade the coronavirus, more dialysis patients like Duenas are opting to treat themselves at home.
(Heidi de Marco)
By Heidi de Marco
Sep. 16, 2020
8 AM
Share
NIPONO, Calif. — 

After Maria Duenas was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about a decade ago, she managed the disease with diet and medication.

But Duenas’ kidneys started to fail just as the novel coronavirus established its lethal foothold in the U.S.

On March 19, three days after Duenas, 60, was taken to the emergency room with dangerously high blood pressure and blood sugar, Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order.

Less than one week later, Duenas was hooked up to a dialysis machine in Century City, 160 miles from her Central Coast home. Tubes, pumps and tiny filters cleansed her blood of waste for 3½ hours, doing the work her kidneys could no longer do.

Advertisement

In the beginning, Duenas said she didn’t understand the severity of COVID-19, or her increased vulnerability to the disease. “It’s not going to happen to me,” she thought. “We’re in a small little town.”

But she was unable to find a spot in a dialysis clinic in, or near, Nipomo. So, with her husband, Jose, at her side, Duenas made long road trips to Century City for more than two months.

In May, Duenas’ doctor told her she was a good candidate for home dialysis, which would save her drive time and stress — and reduce her exposure to the virus.

Advertisement

Now, Duenas assiduously sterilizes herself and her surroundings five nights a week so she can administer dialysis to herself at home while she sleeps.

“There’s always a chance going in that somebody’s going to have COVID and still need dialysis” in a clinic, Duenas said. “I’m very grateful to have this option.”

Maria Duenas readies her home dialysis supplies.
Maria Duenas lays out her home dialysis supplies. It takes her 45 minutes to prepare for her overnight treatment.
(Heidi de Marco)

The increase in home dialysis has accelerated recently, spurred by social distancing requirements, increased use of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies — and fear of the virus.

Advertisement

While recent, comprehensive data are hard to come by, experts confirm the trend based on what they’re seeing in their own practices. Fresenius Medical Care North America, one of the country’s two dominant dialysis providers, said it conducted 25% more home dialysis training sessions in the first quarter of 2020 than in the same period last year, according to Renal & Urology News.

“People recognized it would be better if they did it at home,” said Dr. Susan Quaggin, president-elect of the American Society of Nephrology. “And certainly from a health provider’s perspective, we feel it’s a great option.”

Science

Coronavirus offers new challenges to people trying to manage diabetes and kidney disease

WESTMINSTER, CA -- FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2020: After nearly six years waiting for a kidney transplant, Amar Abu-Samrah, 24, shown at her parents' Westminster home, found out late last year that she was near the top of the list. In mid-March, the coronavirus outbreak forced the transplant center to postpone most procedures. Photo taken in Westminster, CA, on May 8, 2020. Since then, Abu-Samrah has been trying to limit her potential for exposure to the novel coronavirus as much as possible: She's doing more doctor appointments over the phone and avoiding hospital waiting rooms when she goes in for lab work. The Westminster resident, who lives with her parents, is even limiting contact with family members to mealtimes, knowing her kidney failure puts her at high risk if she contracts COVID-19. "It makes me anxious," she said. "I'm like, OK, how much longer do I have to wait?" (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Science

Coronavirus offers new challenges to people trying to manage diabetes and kidney disease

During the coronavirus outbreak, people with conditions like diabetes and kidney disease are adapting their medical routines to avoid exposure.

Nearly half a million people in the United States are on dialysis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Roughly 85% of them travel to a clinic for their treatments.

Advertisement

Dialysis patients are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and getting seriously ill with it, said Dr. Anjay Rastogi, director of the UCLA CORE Kidney Program, where Duenas is a patient.

In an analysis of more than 10,000 deaths in 15 states and New York City, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that about 40% of people killed by COVID-19 had diabetes. And people on dialysis have an added vulnerability because they usually visit dialysis clinics two to three times a week for an average of four hours at a time, exposing themselves to other patients and, potentially, the virus, Rastogi said.

“Now even more so, we are strongly urging our patients to consider home dialysis,” he said.

There are two kinds of dialysis: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, which is administered in a hospital or clinic, or sometimes at home, a dialysis machine pumps blood out of the body and through a special filter called a dialyzer, which clears waste and extra fluid from the blood before it is returned to the body.

Advertisement

Dialysis treatment centers that offer hemodialysis have intensified their infection-control procedures in response to COVID-19, said Dr. Kevin Stiles, a nephrologist at Kaiser Permanente in Bakersfield. Visitors are no longer allowed to accompany patients, and patients get temperature checks and must wear masks during treatment, he said.

In peritoneal dialysis, which is the more popular home option because it is less cumbersome and restrictive, the inside lining of the stomach acts as a natural filter. Dialysis solution cleanses waste from the body as it is washed into and out of the stomach through a catheter in the abdomen.

Maria Duenas disinfects her dialysis machine
The morning after her treatment, Maria Duenas disinfects the dialysis machine and then disconnects her catheter tube so she can move around freely.
(Heidi de Marco)

Not everyone is eligible for home dialysis, which comes with its own challenges.

Advertisement

Home dialysis requires patients or their caregivers to lift bags of dialysis solution that weigh 5 to 10 pounds, Stiles said. Good eyesight and hand dexterity are also critical because patients must be able to maintain sterile environments.

Home patients need dialysis equipment and regular deliveries of supplies such as dialysis fluid, drain bags, tubing, disinfectant and personal protective equipment. In response to COVID-19, some clinics have arranged courier services and contracted with labs to deliver supplies to patients.

The Trump administration has encouraged greater use of home dialysis and in July proposed increasing Medicare reimbursement rates for home dialysis machines, citing “the importance that this population stay at home during the public health emergency to reduce risk of exposure to the virus.”

Science

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people with diabetes struggle to get insulin

VAN NUYS, CA -AUGUST 05, 2020: Diabetes patient Adam Winney is photographed inside his apartment in Van Nuys next to 1000 unit samples of fast acting insulin that he received from his doctor. Winney said that each sample lasts him about 3 weeks. A bill is stuck in the Senate health committee right now that would cap insulin costs to $50 a month. Adam, who is currently unemployed because of the coronavirus outbreak, has been living off of the samples from his doctor since he can't afford to pay $1000 a month for insulin. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Science

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people with diabetes struggle to get insulin

One in four people with diabetes have rationed supplies to cut the cost of their diabetes care since the start of the pandemic, a survey found.

Advertisement

Duenas is awaiting a kidney transplant. Until she finds a match, she’ll be administering her own peritoneal dialysis at home.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to do it,” she said. “It was scary having to think about taking care of my own treatment.”

Three months later, guided by training and the prompts on the dialysis machine, Duenas feels comfortable, capable and safe.

Looking back, she said, “it was a blessing in disguise.”

Advertisement

Heidi de Marco writes for Kaiser Health News, a nonprofit news service covering health issues. It is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation and is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

ScienceCOVID-19 Pandemic
Heidi de Marco

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement