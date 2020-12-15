FDA review says Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

Federal regulators have issued a positive review of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, boosting the chances of emergency approval of a second vaccine that would bolster the nation’s largest inoculation campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration said in documents posted online Tuesday that its initial review confirmed the efficacy and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, bringing the shot to the cusp of U.S. authorization.

A panel of outside experts will offer its recommendation Thursday on whether the FDA should issue emergency-use authorization for the vaccine. The FDA is expected to issue its decision soon thereafter.

The positive news comes as hospitals across the U.S. begin ramping up vaccinations with the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech’s, which the FDA cleared last week.

Emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began in the U.S. on Monday.

U.S. officials project that 20 million Americans will be able to get their first COVID-19 shots by the end of December, and 30 million more in January.

That projection assumes swift authorization of Moderna’s vaccine later this week. Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna’s requires two shots for full protection.

Last month, Moderna reported that its shot appeared to be nearly 95% effective across various ages and racial groups, according to results from an ongoing 30,000-person study. The main side effects were fatigue, muscle aches and injection-site pain after the second dose.

Those flu-like reactions are common to many vaccines and are a sign that the vaccine is revving up the immune system to help fight off the virus.

Moderna reported no major safety problems from its study. But the FDA advisory panel Thursday is certain to scrutinize the data for any indications of possible severe allergic reactions or other rare side effects. Officials in Britain are investigating at least two adverse reactions there with Pfizer’s vaccine, and the FDA is closely monitoring the rollout here for similar reports.

Both Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots are so-called mRNA vaccines, which use a brand-new technology. They aren’t made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there’s no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.