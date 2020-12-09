Britain investigates possible allergic reactions to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot

U.K. regulators Wednesday advised Britons with a “significant history” of allergic reactions to hold off receiving the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine while authorities investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass-vaccination program.

Stephen Powis, the medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health officials were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, Britain’s medicines regulator.

“As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA has advised, on a precautionary basis, that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” Powis said in a statement. “Both are recovering well.”

June Raine, head of the MHRA, reported those reactions as she testified Wednesday before a parliamentary committee. Britain began inoculating elderly people and medical workers with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday, the world’s first rollout of the shots.

“We’re looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,” Raine said. “We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”

“But if we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience with the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately,” she said.

Raine’s comments came as part of a general discussion of how her agency would continue to monitor people who receive the Pfizer vaccine, which was authorized for use by the agency last week.