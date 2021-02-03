Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Science

Schools can reopen before teachers are vaccinated, CDC chief says

A kindergarten teacher prepares her classroom for the arrival of students.
Kindergarten teacher Bridget Vorland prepares her classroom at Alta Vista Elementary School, where students in grades K through 2 were able to return this week under a waiver.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team.

Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.

Some teachers’ unions, including United Teachers Los Angeles, have balked at resuming in-person instruction before teachers are inoculated. L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner has said it is critical that health officials specifically target school employees for vaccination while campuses are closed so that this impediment to reopening is removed.

Advertisement

“Vaccinating school staff will help get school classrooms opened sooner,” Beutner said this week.

California

Southern California pediatricians call for L.A.-area schools to immediately reopen

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 03: In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic Astrid Gramajo, left, a recreation assistant with L.A. City Department of Recreation & Parks helps 1st grader April Alvarez set up her desk for her day of learning at the Delano Recreation Center for the start of the Safer at Parks Alternative Learning Centers and After School Program which aims to provide working-poor mothers and families with child care, studying and program assistance for children at 50 parks citywide. Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Anthony Paul Diaz, executive officer L.A. City Department of Recreation & Parks announced the program is free to any Elementary and Middle School students through December from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and students are provided breakfast, lunch and a snack. Van Nuys on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

California

Southern California pediatricians call for L.A.-area schools to immediately reopen

The harms of ongoing closures outweigh the safety risks of carefully managed classrooms, according to a regional pediatrics association. Some experts take a different view.

Teachers are prioritized as “essential workers” under the CDC’s vaccination guidance, though many have yet to receive doses as the nation continues to face a shortage of the vaccine.

President Biden has pledged to ensure nearly all K-8 schools will reopen for in-person instruction in the first 100 days of his administration.

Advertisement

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients called on Congress to pass additional funding to ensure schools have the resources necessary to support reopening.

ScienceWorld & NationCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 VaccinesEducation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement