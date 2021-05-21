Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Science

COVID-19 booster shots ‘not necessarily’ needed this fall, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says people vaccinated against COVID-19 won’t necessarily need booster shots this fall.
(Jim Lo Scalzo / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and variants that may emerge with some resistance to the current vaccines.

It was still “possible,” he said, that an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.

Fauci also urged Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. He stressed those who haven’t been fully vaccinated still need to wear masks even if they are largely spending time with people who have been inoculated.

He added that those attending indoor sporting events, such as the NBA playoffs starting this week, should follow the masking policies of the arena.

