Advertisement
Share
Science & Medicine

U.S. buys 105 million COVID vaccine doses for fall campaign

A gloved hand holds a vial among many on a flat surface.
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine are lined up at a mass vaccination center.
(Jens Schlueter / Getty Images)
By MATTHEW PERRONE
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

U.S. health officials said Wednesday they have agreed to purchase an additional 105 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in anticipation of a fall booster campaign.

The $3.2-billion deal announced by the Biden administration comes as federal scientists consider how to update the vaccines to better protect Americans from the rapidly evolving virus.

Federal officials said the purchase agreement includes the option to purchase a total of 300 million doses, including a mix of doses for adults and children.

The first shots would be delivered by early fall, pending a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to authorize new versions of the shots. A decision is expected from the FDA in the coming days following a Tuesday meeting in which outside advisors recommended modifying the vaccines to better target the Omicron variant.

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Government advisers are debating Tuesday, June 28, 2022, if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall — one that better matches more recent virus variants. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Science & Medicine

FDA advisors recommend updating COVID booster shot formula for fall

FDA advisors are recommending that some U.S. adults get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall that better matches the recent variants.

Advertisement

The current vaccines retain strong protection against hospitalization and death, but their ability to block infection dropped markedly when Omicron appeared.

It’s not yet clear who would be offered a tweaked booster — they might be urged only for older adults or those at high risk from the virus. But once the FDA decides on the recipe change, Pfizer and competitor Moderna will have to seek authorization for the appropriately updated doses.

Wednesday’s announcement came as Congress remained gridlocked over billions in funding requested by the Biden administration to purchase additional vaccines, tests and drugs to fight the pandemic. House and Senate lawmakers have been wrangling for weeks over how to resolve the stalemate.

Funding for the latest Pfizer purchase comes from reallocated money from earlier COVID-19 relief packages, officials said.

Science & MedicineWorld & NationCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement