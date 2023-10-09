Harvard researcher wins Nobel in economics for her work on women in the labor market

Students walk through Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Professor Claudia Goldin won the Nobel Prize in economics Monday.

Claudia Goldin, an economist at Harvard University, won the Nobel Prize in economics Monday for advancing the understanding of the gender gap in the labor market.

Goldin is only the third woman to win the economics prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm.

“Understanding women’s role in the labor market is important for society,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the economics prize committee. “Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future.”

Goldin does not offer solutions, but her research allows policymakers to tackle the entrenched problem, said Randi Hjalmarsson, a member of the prize committee.

“She explains the source of the gap, and how it’s changed over time and how it varies with the stage of development. And therefore, there is no single policy,” Hjalmarsson said. “So it’s a complicated policy question because if you don’t know the underlying reason, a certain policy won’t work.”

However, “by finally understanding the problem and calling it by the right name, we will be able to pave a better [path] forward,” said Hjalmarsson, who added that Goldin’s discoveries have “vast societal implications.”

Goldin, 77, “was surprised and very, very glad” when she was notified of the award, Ellegren said.

The award was created in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Last year’s winners were former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their research into bank failures, which helped shape the U.S.’ aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

The prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were awarded last week, as was the Nobel Peace Prize, which went to imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.