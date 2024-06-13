Advertisement
Science & Medicine

You can help name L.A.’s newest dinosaur fossil. Just don’t call it Dino McDinoface

Rendering shows families walking by and looking at a greenish dinosaur fossil on a wall in a museum.
A rendering of the new dinosaur display at the Natural History Museum. What will the fossil’s official name be? You can help decide.
(Frederick Fisher and Partners, Studio MLA, and Studio Joseph / NHMLAC)
By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
Share

Sage? Esme? Gnatalie?

The Los Angeles County Natural History Museum is seeking the public’s help in naming a 70-foot-long sauropod skeleton unearthed by the museum’s paleontologists.

The dinosaur will be the focal point of the NHM Commons, a $75-million welcome center currently under construction on the southwest end of the museum in Exposition Park.

Slated to open this fall, the Commons will offer gardens, an outdoor plaza, a 400-seat theater and a glass-walled welcome center that can be toured without a ticket.

Advertisement

Its centerpiece is the sauropod, whose late Jurassic remains were found in southeast Utah and collected by museum paleontologists between 2007 and 2019. The long-necked, long-tailed dinosaur appears to be part of a new species, similar to the Diplodocus, which will be scientifically named in the future.

Currently under construction at the museum, the skeleton is made up of about 350 fossils from six animals whose bones washed into a river after death some 150 million years ago and commingled.

How to vote

Online poll is open to name Natural History Museum dinosaur fossil

The voting is open until Thursday, June 20. You can choose from five names.

Go vote!

Thanks to celadonite minerals that replaced organic matter during the fossilization process, the fossils are a striking emerald green, unique to this specimen.

Museum staff have long referred to the dinosaur internally as “Gnatalie,” a reference to the relentless gnats that plagued the dig site during the excavation. As its debut approaches, it’s time to turn the dinosaur over to the public.

“We want the people of Los Angeles to feel that this completely unique green giant is theirs, because it is,” said Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. “It’s not every day you build a more than 75-foot-long green dinosaur skeleton.”
Fred Fisher, a white man with a grey beard wearing a dark suit, sits before a wooden wall with prints of flowers

Entertainment & Arts

How architect Frederick Fisher is helping transform L.A.’s Natural History Museum

Architect Frederick Fisher has worked on cultural projects that include the Getty Villa, the Huntington and MoMA PS1. Now his studio is helping refresh the Natural History Museum.

June 4, 2024

In an online poll that runs through June 20, voters can choose from one of five names selected by museum staff:

  • Gnatalie: A nod to the original quarry, and the scientists, students and community members who participated in the excavation (and endured the bugs).
  • Sage: An iconic green L.A. native plant that is also grown in NHM’s Nature Gardens.
  • Verdi: A derivative of the Latin word for green whose variations appear in multiple languages.
  • Esme: Short for “Esmeralda,” the Spanish word for “emerald.”
  • Olive: Olive trees are green, like the dinosaur, and a symbol of peace in many cultures.
a rendering of a building with a wide paved pedestrian area
The NHM Commons, depicted in a rendering, is set to open this fall in Exposition Park.
(Frederick Fisher and Partners, Studio-MLA, Studio Joseph / NHMLAC)

By limiting voting to a few pre-approved choices, the museum seeks to avoid the pitfalls of previous naming campaigns that have allowed more latitude for the public’s creativity. Few have forgotten a U.K. government agency’s 2016 online poll to name a $287-million polar research vessel, which yielded a landslide vote for the name “Boaty McBoatFace.”

Despite voters’ overwhelming preference for Boaty over dignified, pre-approved suggestions like “Shackleton” and “Endeavour,” the U.K.’s Natural Environment Research Council ultimately overrode the will of the people and christened its ship the R.R.S. Sir David Attenborough, after the beloved British television host and natural historian. (In a concession to the popular vote, the NERC agreed to grant the McBoatFace moniker to one of the ship’s three autonomous submarines.)

Advertisement

The winning name will be announced on June 25.

LA JOLLA, CA-MAY 13, 2024: a Transgenic bioluminescent Sea Urchin is seen through a migroscope in a lab at Scripps Institute of Oceanography at UCSD in La Jolla, CA on Monday, May 10, 2024.(Sandy Huffaker / For The Times)

Science & Medicine

Sea urchins made to order: Scripps scientists make transgenic breakthrough

A success at Scripps in San Diego means scientists can run experiments on painted sea urchins, potentially unlocking new discoveries in biology.

May 29, 2024

More to Read

Science & MedicineCaliforniaAnimals & PetsThings to DoBreaking NewsMuseums & Art
Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement