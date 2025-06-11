“Landman” Cast Reflects on the Show’s Success and Season 2 Excitement

“Landman,” Paramount Plus’ hit series about the high-stakes world of West Texas oil, has quickly become the platform’s most-streamed show worldwide. In a recent Q&A on June 7 at the Culver Theater, the L.A. Times’ Greg Braxton spoke with Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Andy Garcia about their thoughts on the show’s success, their on-screen chemistry and what fans can look forward to in Season 2.

Ali Larter reflected on the moment the show felt like a hit, saying, “Nobody’s phoning it in. Everyone is really committed to telling this story in a real and authentic way.” Jacob Lofland also added, “It’s still kind of surreal how big this has become.”

Meanwhile, Billy Bob Thornton described the experience as working with a family, he said “it’s just fun when you’re with a group of people who are really into it.”

The television series was created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, which was inspired by the podcast “Boomtown” hosted by Wallace. Andy Garcia praised Taylor Sheridan’s writing style, explaining how it pushes boundaries by portraying raw and real conversations.

“He’s a fearless writer,” Garcia said. Thornton added, “Taylor doesn’t take sides. He just shows the realities of the oil world and lets the characters be unapologetically themselves.”

On-screen chemistry is a huge part of the show’s appeal. Larter described her character’s relationship as a “beautiful, messy, complicated love story” that is filled with vulnerability beneath the tension. Lofland called the chemistry across the cast “a lucky situation,” noting, “Everyone just clicked right away.”

Garcia, who joined the cast as a powerful cartel head, spoke about his debut scene with Thornton. “It was intense, but there was also a subtlety to it. Billy Bob and I really found a rhythm, respecting each other’s space and keeping it authentic,” Garcia said.

Thornton praised Garcia’s professionalism, saying, “He’s generous and knows how to bring depth without overdoing it.”

The actors also shared how they approach their characters’ emotional depth. Larter said, “Angela’s strength comes with a lot of vulnerability. Filming those intense scenes for long hours is challenging but rewarding.” Lofland added, “A lot of the emotion is real. You’re surrounded by these huge landscapes and the gravity of the story seeps in.”

Looking ahead to season two, Garcia teased that his character has a surprising side, saying “he runs a ballet studio as a front, which adds an interesting layer.” Thornton also hinted at more family drama and identity struggles, promising, “Season two will dive deeper into these complicated relationships.”

With authentic storytelling and powerful performances, “Landman” continues to captivate audiences and set high expectations for what’s next.