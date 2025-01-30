Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Talk “A Gentleman in Moscow”

At a Q&A moderated by Yvonne Villarreal of the Los Angeles Times, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead chatted about adapting Amor Towles’ book, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” into a TV series. The screening was on April 28, 2024, at The Culver Theater.

The story is about Count Alexander Rostov who is under house arrest in a grand Moscow hotel for the rest of his life after the Russian Revolution. “I feel like there’s a character that comes along every once in a while that you really connect with, and that was the case with me,” McGregor said. He read the pilot script and the book and knew he had to play the Count. “I fell in love with him... I had what I needed to play him,” McGregor said, talking about the deep connection he has with the character.

Winstead who plays Anna said McGregor was so excited when he read the book. “He was just...oh my God, it’s so good,” she said. He was sharing bits of the book with her. “He was giving me little hints that there might be something in it for me as well,” Winstead noted.

During the Q&A, Villarreal asked if they felt pressure from the book’s fans. McGregor said he consciously decided not to. “It’s not useful to put that pressure on yourself...Amor’s writing is so good that I knew who he was,” he said, talking about capturing the character as Towles saw him.

Shot in Manchester, the series has an amazing set that recreates the hotel which is key to the story. McGregor and Winstead said they tried to stay true to the book while making it new for a new audience.

“A Gentleman in Moscow” delivers a rich tapestry of human connection set against a historical backdrop as McGregor’s compelling portrayal of Count Rostov and Winstead’s engaging performance as Anna capture the hearts of viewers.