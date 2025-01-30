Live Q&A Event Celebrates Season Two of “Tulsa King”

Fans of “Tulsa King” came out to The Culver Theater on September 12, 2024, for a free screening of Season Two and a Q&A. The screening was followed by executive producer and writer Terence Winter and cast members Dana Delany, Jay Will and Neal McDonough, who took part in a Q&A moderated by Yvonne Villarreal of the Los Angeles Times.

Season Two again follows Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) as he navigates the choppy waters of expanding his empire in Tulsa. “Dwight and his crew are building up and defending their empire but they’re not alone in their ambitions,” Winter said. “With the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman looming, Dwight has to keep his family and crew safe.”

After watching the new episode with the fans, McDonough said, “I never watch anything I’m in unless it’s for a project I’m producing. But to sit here and watch myself is really weird. Working with Sylvester Stallone has been one of the best times I’ve ever had.” McDonough plays Cal Thresher, the formidable businessman who’s a thorn in Stallone’s side.

Winter said character development is key in season two. “In the first season, we laid the groundwork for the characters. This season it’s all about getting to know them better and how they interact with each other.” He teased some exciting pairings, like Jay Will with Martin Starr’s character, saying, “It’s magic.”

When asked about McDonough as Cal, Winter said, “You need someone to stand across from Stallone and not feel like they are shrinking. Neil brought a level of gravity to it that was essential.” The whole production team loved the casting of McDonough. “As soon as we heard his name, we were all in,” Winter said.

As fans eagerly await the season’s release, the overwhelming consensus at the screening was clear: “Tulsa King” continues to grow in depth and excitement, promising a thrilling ride ahead.