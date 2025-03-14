Unwrapping Hulu’s latest series ‘Deli Boys’ with the Minds Behind the New Show

A Q&A for the new series “Deli Boys” took place at The Culver Theater on February 28, 2025, after a screening of the first two episodes. Matt Brennan from the Los Angeles Times moderated the discussion with creator Abdullah Saeed, showrunner Michelle Nader and cast members Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Alfie Fuller and Brian George. They talked about the show’s origins, characters, comedy and crime.

Saeed said he wanted “Deli Boys” to tell a story that would hook the audience, combining family, business and crime with influences from “The Godfather” and “Barry.”

“It was in 2019 that I first came up with the concept and really I was writing a sample script and I just wanted a good format for jokes. So I created two characters who were familiar, I could sort of base on real relationships in my life,” said Saeed.

The panelists discussed how the show has its own voice while drawing from classics, featuring South Asian representation and breaking Hollywood stereotypes. They emphasized the depth and relatability of the characters and credited Michelle Nader with that. Her knowledge of Philadelphia and her comedy background helped with the show’s authenticity, setting and humor. They also talked about defying audience expectations with diverse representation.

“When I read the script, I was like, this guy’s a genius and he’s writing in a novelistic way that I felt was very rare. I mean, I have worked in TV a long time and these kinds of scripts with these kinds of singular voices don’t come that often,” said Michelle Nader, showrunner.

The discussion ended with some lighthearted Oscar speculation and the panel’s commitment to storytelling that entertains and reflects diverse experiences. The event gave fans a peek into the making of the show and the changing landscape of entertainment where stories from underrepresented communities are being valued.