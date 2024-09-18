5 Reasons to Ski (And Explore) Zermatt in the Swiss Alps

Zermatt, Switzerland, a breathtaking alpine village nestled at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn, is a haven for winter thrill seekers (and, bonus, the Zermatt Matterhorn ski resort is included in the Ikon pass). Beyond the slopes, Zermatt offers outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking stunning landscapes all they can take in, with charm and culinary delights in abundance as well. Here are some of the best places to visit in Zermatt pre- or post-ski trip:

1. The Matterhorn

• Why Visit? The Matterhorn is one of the most famous mountains in the world, and it dominates the skyline of Zermatt. Whether you’re hiking, skiing or simply gazing up at this majestic peak, the Matterhorn is a must-see.

• The Best Views: Gornergrat, Rothorn and Schwarzsee

2. Gornergrat Railway

• Why Visit? The Gornergrat Railway takes you to an elevation of over 10,000 feet, offering spectacular panoramic views of the Matterhorn and the surrounding peaks. It’s also a starting point for many scenic hikes.

• Highlights: Gorner Glacier, 360-degree views of the Alps and the Gornergrat Observatory

3. Sunnegga Paradise

• Why Visit? Sunnegga is a terrace above Zermatt with family-friendly activities. It’s an excellent spot for both summer and winter activities, including hiking, skiing and enjoying the alpine lakes.• Highlights: Leisee Lake, where you can swim with a view of the Matterhorn and the marmot observation points

4. Zermatt Village

• Why Visit? Zermatt Village is charming and car-free with traditional wooden chalets, boutique shops and cozy restaurants. It’s the perfect place to experience Swiss culture and hospitality.

• A Must-See: The Matterhorn Museum, the charming Bahnhofstrasse and the historic churches

5. Findeln

• Why Visit? Findeln is a picturesque hamlet above Zermatt, known for its traditional Swiss chalets and some of the best mountain restaurants in the region.

• Gastronomic Attractions: Savor local delicacies at places, like Chez Vrony and Findlerhof while enjoying panoramic views

Each of these locations showcases the natural beauty and cultural charm of Zermatt and the Swiss Alps making it a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Switzerland, whether you’re there to ski or just sip and take it all in fireside.

-AJ Moutra

