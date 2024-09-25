Discover a better work-life balance with Regus

Flexible working is increasingly becoming the new norm in today’s ever-evolving workplace. In practice, it can mean different things to different people, but it generally describes a flexible approach to working that blends remote work with time spent in a traditional office setting. Hybrid working means employees are no longer confined to a single location, allowing them to strike a more efficient and enjoyable balance between professional and personal commitments.

This flexible arrangement brings multiple benefits, the main one being it fosters a healthier work-life balance. By reducing commute times and offering the convenience of working from home, hybrid workers can allocate more time to family and hobbies or simply recharging. Additionally, the autonomy gained by being able to manage your own schedule can lead to increased productivity, job satisfaction and overall well-being.

Also, it’s worth remembering that hybrid doesn’t just mean working from home. It’s about finding the perfect location and environment in which to work. If you must be in the city because your business requires it, where would be the ideal place to work from?

Studies show hybrid working is the future

Applied successfully, the benefits are clear. The International Workplace Group (which includes leading workspace brands Regus, Spaces, HQ & Signature) has done in-depth research to better understand the impact that more workspace choice has on every worker. They found that 82% of workers claimed it made them feel happier and more motivated, with 55% reporting reduced stress levels. Plus, with no wasted commuting time, respondents said they now have more time to invest in family, friends, exercise and overall wellness.

An overwhelming 72% of staff reported preferring this flexible approach, even if a traditional office meant earning more money. And the results of their HR executives survey in the U.S. found that 95% see the offer of hybrid working as an effective recruitment tool, making solutions like Regus key for attracting top talent.

“Employees have realized they’ve been wasting time commuting when they don’t need to be in an office,” said Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG. “While businesses recognize a hybrid model means happier, more engaged employees and significant cost savings.” As a result, IWG has seen the demand for top-class, flexible workspaces rise rapidly as more organizations embrace hybrid models.

The benefits of hybrid working for growing businesses are obvious. Imagine a happier, more focused workforce with the freedom to work from wherever they want when needed without sacrificing the collaborative energy of an office environment or their ability to meet deadlines. Employees can reduce commutes and gain precious family time. With a hybrid working model, workers can seamlessly blend professional and personal worlds, achieving a harmony that once seemed impossible.

Employees expectations are shifting

Nicholas Bloom, a renowned expert from Stanford University, suggests that employees see hybrid working as equivalent to a 7%-8% pay raise. Additionally, a study by IWG reveals that 88% of employees regard hybrid work as the top benefit they seek in a new job.

This flexibility has become so important that many now view it as essential. According to IWG’s research, nearly half of workers would only consider jobs that offer hybrid options. Furthermore, a Microsoft survey found that over half of employees would contemplate quitting if their hybrid-working policy was eliminated.

Improve your work-life balance today with a visit

To discover how Regus can help you find a better work-life balance, visit regus.com/success.