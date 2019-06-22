Albert Pujols crushes homer and gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans

Albert Pujols had batted six times at Busch Stadium this weekend, and each time, the fans that packed the ballpark stood to give him an ovation.
On Saturday afternoon, with the Angels trailing the St. Louis Cardinals in an eventual 4-2 loss, the process repeated itself in the seventh inning.
Catcher Yadier Molina, Pujols’ longtime teammate here, stood in front of home plate to draw out the crowd reaction. Pujols gave himself a moment to enjoy it, then settled himself into the batter’s box. Fans took their seats as Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, who had retired 11 in a row in six scoreless innings, pitched to Pujols to start the inning.
This time, there was a hitch. This time, Pujols barreled the fourth pitch of the at-bat — a 93 mph fastball right down the pipe — with a resounding crack.
The ball hurtled through the air. Pujols watched its trajectory on his way out of the box. Fans in the announced crowd of 46,711 rose to their feet.
Less than five seconds later, the ball landed in the bullpen beyond the left-field wall, in the outstretched cap of an Angels reliever, for a home run. It had traveled 408 feet.
Busch Stadium erupted in cheers. After Pujols completed his trip around the bases, he went straight into the dugout to slap palms with his teammates.
The roars of the crowd drew Pujols up the dugout steps. He doffed his helmet, like he’d done in St. Louis countless times before.
Pujols had homered here 211 times, including the playoffs, during his 11-year career with the Cardinals.
In his first game back, Pujols was held to an infield single in three trips to the plate Friday night.
Pujols grounded out to the left side of the infield to end his first two at-bats Saturday. Then came the seventh inning, the deafening cheers and the first home run Pujols had hit in Busch Stadium since Sept. 22, 2011.
Pujols later led off the ninth inning with a groundout to second base.