Ben Simmons says he’s healthy and ready to play for Clippers

Newly acquired Ben Simmons likely will make his debut with the Clippers on Wednesday against the Grizzlies at Intuit Dome or Thursday against the Jazz at Utah.

Ben Simmons has yet to take the court for the Clippers, but after his first full practice with the team, he looks fresh and rejuvenated. Both sides are counting on a change of scenery to help him rediscover his All-Star form.

Simmons is coming off a turbulent two-and-a-half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, marked by injuries, unfulfilled expectations and criticism.

Now, he’s looking to move past those struggles and contribute to a Clippers team that currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference just days before the All-Star break.

Advertisement

“I just want to compete, regardless of all the bull---- said online,” Simmons said. “I’m here to do that, and playing alongside some of these great players … everyone’s just going to push each other to be better and expect greatness.”

The Clippers (29-23) are rolling the dice on the oft-maligned Simmons, who sees the move as a comfortable fit. He joins a veteran squad led by Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, and James Harden — who Simmons was traded for at the 2022 deadline, sending him to Brooklyn and Harden to Philadelphia.

“Making the decision to come here, I felt wanted,” Simmons said. “That’s something you want to feel when you go to work.”

Advertisement

Simmons has welcomed the move to L.A., which he anticipated because of his long-time relationship with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. The two nearly connected in Philadelphia when Lue was a previous coaching candidate, but their relationship goes further back to when Klutch Sports represented Simmons.

Simmons had several suitors after being released by the Nets, but conversations with Lue and the franchise’s honesty about his role ultimately attracted him to L.A.

“Everyone was just very transparent,” Simmons said. “They know what I’m capable of and what they expect from me. I’m willing to give that and ready to go.”

Advertisement

The 6-foot-10 guard’s immediate role with the Clippers is to come off the bench as the point guard for the second unit. His main focus will be pushing the ball and providing a defensive presence, bolstering one of the NBA’s top two defenses and creating tough matchups as the team the continues its playoff hunt.

“I spoke to a few different teams, [but] that was the first thing they [the Clippers] said to me, ‘We see point guard,’” Simmons said. “That’s my position. … I want to get my guys going, get them easy buckets, control the pace. And then, on the defensive end, I want to be a dog.”

Simmons has played in 33 of the Nets’ 52 games this season, starting 24. He’s averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists over 25.4 minutes per game.

Lue acknowledges that it will take some time to figure out where Simmons fits in the scheme, saying, “You have a point guard who can play both center and point, so it depends on which unit he’s with.”

There is an expectation that there will be a learning curve as Simmons integrates into the rotation and gets a feel for how the Clippers want the second unit to play.

He is one of several newly acquired players, joining others added around the trade deadline. Lue believes the organization excels at helping players adjust to a new setting, offering them a much-needed reset.

Advertisement

“[It’s] giving someone a fresh start,” Lue said of the players who come to the organization. “It’s always good to get a fresh start and start over. Not worry about the past and what you’ve done in the past. Get to a new place where you know you’re welcome.”

At 28, a more experienced Simmons says he doesn’t let outside chatter — especially on social media — affect his mentality. He completely avoiding it, instead focusing on his journey toward becoming true to himself.

“I really don’t look at it,” Simmons said of social media. “Once you’re comfortable knowing who you are as a person, it’s irrelevant — all of that, the extra noise. I try to stay away from it.”

Simmons’ health remains a concern. He has battled this issue for much of his career, primarily due to lingering nerve damage in his lower back. A combination of back, calf and knee soreness this season has forced him to miss numerous games, a pattern that has become all too familiar.

Simmons says he isn’t dealing with any limitations and is ready to play, but questions remain about when he will make his Clippers debut.

The decision will come tomorrow after he meets with the training staff, who will have the final say on whether he plays at home against the Grizzlies or waits until Thursday’s game against the Jazz in Utah.

Advertisement

If he suits up for the former, he may sit out against Utah because he has yet to be cleared for games on back-to-back nights.