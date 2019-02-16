Angels catch on to Rapsodo, Edgertronic pitching technology

The Angels enhanced the information at White’s disposal by investing in machines that cull advanced data from pitch movement similar to what the ubiquitous TrackMan systems provide, but at a fraction of the cost. The Rapsodo pitching device is portable, whereas the TrackMan system requires more complex installation. TrackMan, which uses 3D Doppler radar and has been fully operational in all major league stadiums since 2017, also costs thousands of dollars more than one $4,500 Rapsodo unit and one $7,500 Edgertronic camera baseball kit, according to public reports.