Cody Allen agrees to one-year, $8.5-million deal with Angels

General manager Billy Eppler indicated earlier this offseason that he would be comfortable trying out some of his current relievers — Hansel Robles, Ty Buttrey and Keynan Middleton, once healthy — at the backend of the Angels bullpen in 2019. He made small moves, like acquiring Luis Garcia from the Phillies in November and not offering a contract to arbitration-eligible Parker, to improve what he referred to as the high-octane profile of his relief corps and perhaps get away with not having a bona fide closer.