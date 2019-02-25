Angels exercise caution with Zack Cozart, Andrelton Simmons

Veteran infielders Zack Cozart and Andrelton Simmons were removed from the Angels’ lineup before Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Cozart was removed because of shoulder soreness and Simmons because of stiffness in his trapezius muscle. Neither injury was serious, but the Angels chose to exercise caution in both cases.
Cozart, who played three innings in the Angels’ Cactus League opener on Saturday, missed half the 2018 season recovering from a late June surgery that repaired the torn labrum in his left shoulder. He reported no discomfort when he arrived early at Angels’ spring training camp and was participating in all baseball activities at full strength.
After he took batting practice Monday, Cozart’s shoulder remained stiff. Angels officials decided it would be best for Cozart, who was scheduled to play third base, to sit out a day or two to avoid worse injury.
“My volume skyrocketed compared to the offseason with the swings and just being out there every day,” Cozart said. “It’s definitely nothing serious. Just don’t wanna rush it out there.”
Simmons felt a tweak on the right side of his trapezius muscle during his final at-bat on Sunday. Simmons was going to serve as the Angels’ designated hitter to accommodate, but the Angels decided late to give him a full day off.
“Nothing major,” Simmons said. “Just felt a little tight on me and they decided to give me an extra day.”