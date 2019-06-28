Angels activate Andrelton Simmons in time for series against Athletics

Angels reliever Keynan Middleton will face hitters Friday for the first time since having Tommy John surgery in May 2018. He could be back in the Angels bullpen in about three weeks. … Mike Trout, who was selected for his eighth All-Star game and his seventh as a starter, was asked again to participate in the home run derby. He declined but said, “Maybe one year, I’ll say to myself, let’s do it. I’m obviously a big fan watching it. It is what it is. I enjoyed watching it as a kid. I just haven’t wanted to do it.” … Asked if he’d like to see last year’s American League rookie of the year in the derby, Trout said of Ohtani, “I think he would probably win. He’s got some of the best power in the league. Obviously, this year is different because he’s coming off Tommy John. I want him to do it. I’m sure he wants to do it. I don’t know how our trainers might like that.” … Right-hander Matt Harvey will start a rehab assignment soon, manager Brad Ausmus said.