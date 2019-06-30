Angels promote Jared Walsh to majors, option Luke Bard to minors

J.C. Ramirez, who this week agreed to extend his rehab assignment another 30 days as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, threw 82 pitches over five innings in his fifth start for Salt Lake. He gave up two runs, six hits and one walk out and struck out four. The Angels plan for Ramirez to make at least one more start, which puts him in line to return to the major leagues after the All-Star break.