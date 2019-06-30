Angels promote Jared Walsh to majors, option Luke Bard to minors

After using him in consecutive games, the Angels optioned reliever Luke Bard to triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. They called up first baseman and left-handed pitcher Jared Walsh to take Bard’s place on the roster.
With Trevor Cahill in the bullpen, the Angels weren’t hard-pressed to improve depth there. Walsh is a part-time pitcher who has thrown one inning across nine appearances this year, including two in the major leagues. If it came to it, he could pitch in a mop-up role as he has done many times before.
“We don’t necessarily have to have an arm in the bullpen because we have some length in the bullpen with Cahill,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It gives us options. If we need him as an arm, he’s done two innings at Salt Lake.”
The Angels haven’t announced a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, so they will have to make another roster move soon. It is likely to involve rookie left-hander Jose Suarez, who will be eligible to rejoin the major league club Monday.
Short hops
Right-hander Matt Harvey, on the injured list since May 25 because of an upper back strain, will begin a new rehabilitation assignment with one of the Angels’ minor league affiliates on Tuesday. He hasn’t pitched since June 8, when he gave up eight runs in 2 2/3 innings in Salt Lake and was subsequently pulled off his first rehab assignment. Harvey has been throwing bullpen sessions and working to regain his mid-90s velocity, which eluded him his last two outings. …
J.C. Ramirez, who this week agreed to extend his rehab assignment another 30 days as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, threw 82 pitches over five innings in his fifth start for Salt Lake. He gave up two runs, six hits and one walk out and struck out four. The Angels plan for Ramirez to make at least one more start, which puts him in line to return to the major leagues after the All-Star break.